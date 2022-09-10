Girls Volleyball Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Naperville North 09.07.22

Naperville North girls volleyball plays at home against Wheaton Warrenville South where the Huskies come away with the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got the Naperville North Huskies playing at home against the Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers. Naperville North girls volleyball comes in after going 3-2 in the Conant/Fremd Invite.

Set One

First set, Sydney Kushner bumps it over the net. The Tigers look to set up Lilly King for the kill, but she’s blocked at the net by Simi Kapustova. 1-0 Huskies.

Maddison Mlady-Gibson serving for Wheaton Warrenville South. Paige Lauterwasser tries the spike, but Lauren Coyne is there for the dig and Rebecca Bellows catches the defense by surprise with a dump. Her team leads it 5-3.

Later in the set, it’s the Tigers serving again. This time Lauterwasser, a Wyoming commit, secures the point for North with this beautiful spike. They’re up 14-11.

Aubrie Krzus trying to keep the visitors in this one and she does that by securing an ace as the ball hits the net and just gets over. That makes it a five-point game.

Although, once again Lauterwasser comes up big for North. Sydney Kushner with a nice dig to keep the point alive and the senior does the rest, which helps them take set one 25-22.

Set Two

Moving on to set two, the Tigers try to get it over as Rebecca Bellows volleys it. But just like the opening point of the first set, Simi Kapustova secures the first of the second for her team with the kill.

Huskies get off to a quick 3-0 start. Wheaton Warrenville South looking to stop the mini run and they’re able to get on the board from this Aubrie Krzus spike. The lead is cut down to two.

The Tigers continue to compete in this match. Shelby Erickson tries the bump, but her opponent is ready for it. Bellows sets up Lilly King who uses some touch on this tip for the point. They trail 6-3.

Bellows hoping to orchestrate another kill this time for Lauren Coyne, but the Huskies are able to return it and as usual, it’s Paige Lauterwasser rising up for the spike. They lead by five.

Match point for North, Sydney Kushner dives for the dig, Lauterwasser sets it, and Bella Fleurima seals the game with this kill. The Huskies come away with the win in two competitive sets over the Tigers. That helps them move to 6-2 on the season.

