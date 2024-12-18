Glenbard Co-op boys bowling takes down The Valleys

After an extended road trip, the Valleys Co-op returns home for the final match of 2024 as they host Glenbard North and West Co-op. Both teams enter looking to snap losing streaks before winter break begins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard Co-op boys bowling and The Valleys begin the day

We start off with the Valleys as Shane Artega rolls this shot on point but leaves the 2-pin up wobbling. He walks back to the sidelines thinking of the spare but the pin finally falls down for a strike. He finishes his day with a 450 series.

Next pair over is teammate Andrew Lopez who rolls Brooklyn on this shot but to his own surprise, the pins fall for the strike. His strike is part of a 181 in game two.

On the same pair is Glenbard’s Ayden Rodriguez who gets this shot off and puts it perfectly in the pocket for the strike. His high mark is 216 also in the second game.

Alex Larson from the Valleys improves as the day goes on as he rolls this shot dead on point and bulldozes down the seven pin. He gets the greetings back to the sidelines finishing with a 520 overall series.

Tyler Bruce gets the Glenbard Co-op motivated with another strike as they keep chugging along. He ends his match with a 627 series but spoilers, that does not crack the top two.

Moving to varsity for the Valleys this week is John McNulty, who goes straight at the pocket. The pin action tips down the 10-pin for the strike. It’s part of a 167 score in game two.

His teammate Ryan Lynch also gets the pin action going with this Brooklyn strike that takes down the six and ten pins for the strike. His high score is also in game two with a 190.

Noah Vila for Glenbard gets off to a hot start in game two rolling eight in a row including this strike which sweeps down all ten. His score in that game is a 252.

Jacob Webber leads the charge for The Valleys and Luca Bianco takes top spot for Glenbard

Leading the Valleys on the day is Jacob Weber who has a great start. He puts a lot of zip on this shot which goes Brooklyn but gets the nine-pin down for the strike. Later he throws this shot more in the middle but rolls it right on target for the strike. He ends the day with a 556 series.

However, Luca Bianco is at the top of the leaderboards for Glenbard. He gets the day rolling with this strike which would foreshadow his next game. His next game sees him roll seven in a row to start, including this strike as part of a 247 score, and 706 series. It helps Glenbard Co-op win it by 690 pins over the Valleys, snapping a two-game losing streak.

