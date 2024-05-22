Glenbard East escapes Naperville Central in three sets in the boys volleyball regional quarterfinal

Naperville Central begins its boys volleyball postseason journey in the Lockport regional against Glenbard East, holding the twenty-three seed. The Upstate 8 champions Rams are the opponent, a team that beat the Hawks in two sets on April 24th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Rams quickly establish a lead of 4-3 in the first set, and despite Central’s efforts, Brayden Smith finds an open gap for the kill, further solidifying their control.

Despite a close start, the Rams maintain their advantage as Jack Junior sets up Aidan Weltin for another kill, extending their lead to 10-6.

The Redhawks start to pick it up and get a quick kill from Logan McGrath and they trail 14-9.

Glenbard opens the floodgates a little bit up 17-9, but Zach Hurd is doing what he can to keep the birds within reach, and this point will do the trick.

Rams win set one in comfortable fashion

The Redhawks still trail for single digits, but Lance Mueller invites Isaac Merz to his block party.

The Rams have a set point coming up, and they call up Smith who ices it with a kill to give Glenbard East a 25-15 set one win.

Redhawks turn things around in set two

In the second set the Redhawks display a different style of play and McGrath is there in the middle for a kill and the Hawks take a 5-4 lead.

This set is is back and forth in the early going because Weltin gets another aggressive kill but have some work to do down 9-7.

It’s a one point set with Central in front and Aayush Ghorad sets up Ryder Erdmann to send that volleyball into no man’s land.

Both teams hit the rally, and as the Rams try to send it back, the Hawks form a two-for-one special on the block with McGrath and Ghorad. The Redhawks run the score up to 14-9.

While riding the momentum, the Rams are still hanging around with Smith getting a much-needed kill and they are down by only three.

Redhawks keep their season alive

However, this set is all about Naperville Central. Once the Redhawks get back on defense Erdmann and Ghorad form a wall and seal the set two win 25-20.

The Rams wake up in set three and get off to an explosive 11-4 lead and Cooper Wooldridge adds to the run with another kill.

Central still has something in tank. The Redhawks get the reset and Erdmann activates kill mode and the Hawks are down 15-10.

Glenbard East seals the deal in three sets

That just gives the Rams another reason to keep the scoring going and they get another point from Lance Mueller.

Match point is coming up for Glenbard East. The Redhawks try to keep the season alive but the Rams put it away with a kill from Weltin for a 25-14 third set. Glenbard East takes it in three and will face Hinsdale South in the regional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!