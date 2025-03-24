Glenbard North and Naperville North boys gymnastics tie for first at Naperville Central

The Boys’ gymnastics season is underway— Naperville Central celebrates senior night, playing host to Glenbard North and Naperville North. The Panthers and Huskies finished second and third in the conference last season, while the host Redhawks finished fourth. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard North and Naperville North gymnastics start the evening on the still rings

Let’s start the day on the pommel horse with Glenbard North’s Willis Zuolys. He does well around the apparatus, staying up for over 20 seconds before dismounting. He ends in second place in this event with a score of 7.70.

Now over to Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda, who enters the year off a great freshman campaign. He starts the night on a great note with this performance on the Pommell Horse. The Huskie works around with some great movement, before eventually dismounting to a score of 8.7! Naperville North and Glenbard North do well in this event, with the two schools recording all of the top seven scores.

Now we go to the still rings and we’re with Alex Realmuto of Naperville North. He holds a handstand at the top before swinging down and getting ready to exit. His landing is great, and he earns a fourth-place finish with a score of 7.0.

Our first Redhawk to make an appearance tonight is Oscar Binkowski. He holds the L-sit before working up for the handstand. Watch him finish his routine before he sticks the landing to a score of 8.4. Its good for second place.

Here’s another Redhawk, and it’s Will Kotecki attacking the still rings. This is at the end of his routine, as the senior performs well in front of the home crowd. He scores at 6.40 for Central!

Once again earning the first place spot in an event is North’s Kalabayda. He shines on the still rings, by picking up a score of 8.6. It’s a great start to the evening for the Huskie– He holds the handstand before getting ready for the dismount and lands well to wrap it up.

Two Naperville Central Redhawk gymnasts earn top three on the floor

We’ll move over to the Floor with Naperville North’s Finn Coyle. He does a couple of passes, and starts it off solid in front of his teammates. He caps it off with this move, and it earns him a tie for third place at 7.8!

Coyle is joined by Redhawk Sebastian Mitchell in third place, who shows us his final pass on the floor.

Now it’s Panther Ben Skeggs attacking the floor, and he flies to this flip on the first pass. The Glenbard gymnast then goes again, as the two passes help him earn a score of 8.10 and a solo second-place finish.

Wrapping up the first half of the meet and the floor routine we are with the Redhawk, Binkowski. Just watch him soar with two great passes, as he acrobatically gets both of his landings to stick. The Redhawk finishes with a score of 8.8, .7 better than everyone else!

Alex Realmuto performs well on the horizontal bar for Naperville North Gymnastics

We’re at the horizontal bar now and here’s Naperville North’s Realmuto, who wrapping up a solid routine. We see him go around the bar a couple of times and gets ready to close it out. Eventually, he dismounts and lands to a third-place finish.

Here’s Zuolys of GBN, who starts his routine with a nice move before transitions around on the bar. He has a good pace while working around the apparatus, and gets ready for the exit by flipping back around. The Panther gymnast does well on the dismount and finishes in second place with a score of 7.8.

Stas Kalabayda wraps up the meet with two routines over a score of 8.9

Wrapping it up on the horizontal bar is North’s Kalabayda, and just watch what the Huskie does here! He flies around the bar, making it look easy, and picks up some major points for Naperville North. On the dismount, he nearly leaves his coaches speechless but just misses the landing. He still picks up a score of 8.90, the second best from anyone and any event.

Speaking of the best score, let’s just show it to you now! It of course comes from Kalabayda, who starts the parallel bars with an L-sit into the handstand. He does well moving around the bars, showing off multiple techniques, and just watch how long he holds some of these handstands! Eventually, the Huskie gets ready to dismount, and it’s beautiful as he flips to the landing and to a score of 9.00 on the parallel bars!

Over to the vault with Naperville Central’s Adam Martin who runs down the lane and flips to earn a score of 6.6. He lands a fourth-place finish alongside Coyle and Realmuto of Naperville North.

Let’s wrap it up with GBN’s Ben Skeggs who goes all out, but just can’t get the tuck to drop and misses the landing. It’s still some great movement in the air, as he earns a 7.7 and solo second place. Binkowski of Central would finish in first with a score of 8.5.

It was a tight battle between Glenbard and Naperville North gymnastics, and the two sides tied for first place. Naperville Central finished third.