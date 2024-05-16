Glenbard West boys tennis edges Benet Academy to wrap up the regular season

The cicadas are emerging just in time to see the boys tennis regular season come to a close with Benet Academy visiting Glenbard West. The Redwings are fresh off a ESCC championship victory and are ready to host one of the 2A sectionals this weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard West takes the lead in singles play

In one singles we have Michael Campione from Benet Academy against Garrett French for the Hilltoppers. French serving first on the far side of the court as Campione gets aggressive, earning the point with a strong forehand that whips across the court. Campione wins set one 6-2.

In the second set, French begins to figure things out. Campione anticipates a shot going right, but French sends it back the other way and kisses the line for the point. The set eventually heads to a tiebreaker.

The Redwing is able to pull things out and win the second set with a crafty backhand the evades his opponent as Campione takes it in straight sets.

At two singles Benet Academy freshman Charlie Flavin takes on Mike Fox from Glenbard West in search of another team point.

In the opening set, Flavin plays well, using a strong forehand near the back line before charging the net to quickly drop in the point with Fox out of position. Flavin takes the first set 6-4.

This matchup is tight throughout, however in the end the experience of the Hilltopper senior is able to outlast the freshman, winning the second set 7-6 and the tiebreaker. Kevin Pinto adds another win for Glenbard West in three singles over Aarav Patel.

The Redwings roll in one and two doubles

Benet is thrilled to have Zach Bobofchak back in the lineup at one doubles with partner Hugh Davis after missing over a month recovering from shin splints. Nick Harding and Charles MacDonald stand in the way for the Hilltoppers.

The reigning 1A state doubles champions have found the footing together quickly, covering the court well with Bobofchak near the net and Davis in the back before the Hilltoppers hit a return into the net.

The Redwings have a strong serve game as Davis powers one into the box and Bobofchak follows with a quick return for the point. Benet looks ready for the post season with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in one doubles.

Benet looks to keep the wins coming in two doubles with Grant Perry and Leo Dean taking on James Gilbert and Sean Clouse from Glenbard West. Dean serves from the far court in the opening set. The return comes back but the ball flutters after getting the side of the racquet. Perry is there to drive it down the middle of the court for the point for the Redwings.

In the second set, the Glenbard duo finds its footing with several quick returns near the net and towards the back line. A solid forehand down the line puts the point away for the Hilltoppers.

Glenbard serving late in the set, Perry has the first return before Leo Dean steps in and powers the point through the defense. Benet hangs on to win the second set 7-6 to even up the team score at 3-3.

Glenbard West takes the win thanks to three doubles

Three doubles will help decide the winner. Ethan Campione and Ford McDonnell from Benet square off against Danny Monahan and Bennett Schwenke for the Hilltoppers.

Glenbard West wins the first set 6-3, but in set two, McDonnell serves in the far court and uses a couple of lob returns that forces a ball into the net from Glenbard as Benet hangs tough.

Late in the second set the momentum swings back and forth as the Redwings look to force a tiebreaker while the Hilltoppers want to end things here. A lengthy volley ensues with all four players scrambling to keep the ball alive. Campione playing near the back for Benet with McDonnell staying closer to the net. McDonnell does a great job getting low for a return, but he can not return the follow up volley. Glenbard West boys tennis wins three doubles 6-3, 7-5 and takes the narrow team victory over Benet Academy by the score of 4-3. The sectional round awaits beginning on Friday.