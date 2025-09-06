Glenbard West Flag Football defeats Naperville North in the Huskies home-opener

In the home opener, the Naperville North Huskies Flag Football hosts the Glenbard West Hilltoppers. Naperville North flag football celebrates its first-ever home game as the inaugural season for the program continues. The Huskies already have a pair of high-scoring victories under their belt after wins over Lake Park and West Chicago. Glenbard West comes to town as the home opener gets underway. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North flag football forces a couple of stops against Glenbard West before Sam Kelly scores on a big play

The Hilltoppers start on offense as quarterback Shelby Bobroff finds Receiver Nina Hendricksen for the big gain!

Shortly after the big play, the Husky defense sends the blitz as defensive back Sam Kelly snags the flag for the sack on the Hilltopper quarterback.

Later in the drive, the Hilltoppers find themselves with a chance to score on fourth down. Bobroff throws a lob pass to Hendricksen. Maddie Bauer gets a hand on the pass as Russa Bassine gets the interception to end the threat! The Husky offense is unable to capitalize and punts the ball back to the Hilltoppers.

The North defense starts the second quarter with its second redzone stop. The Glenbard West defense matches the effort as MacKenzie Austin goes on the blitz and gets the sack on Husky quarterback Kendall Louthain.

Needing a spark, the North offense finds one as Louthain finds Sophomore receiver Maddie Bauer, who speeds past several Hilltoppers while making a few miss to set up the Blue and Orange offense near midfield.

Next play for the Husky offense, Louthain throws the quick pass to Senior receiver Sam Kelly, who dodges the initial defender while reversing field. Lilly Kessler sets a great block for Kelly, who uses the spin move to get past Glenbard West’s Olivia Sanew. She is able to avoid the rest of the defense while staying in bounds up the sideline, racing to the endzone for the touchdown! North is unable to convert on the extra point as they have a 6-0 lead with just over eight minutes until halftime.

Glenbard West immediately responds and takes a 7-6 lead

The Husky defense bends but does not break as they get another turnover on downs nearing the two-minute warning. Looking to increase their lead before the half, the Husky offense draws up a screen pass to Maddie Bauer. Immediately, Hilltoppers linebacker Chloe Lane jumps the route and has nobody in front of her as she gets the pick 6! The game is tied at six as the Hilltoppers have the chance to take the lead.

On the extra point, the Husky defense sends a blitz. Shelby Bobroff buys enough time to find receiver Mena Bartulucci in the back of the endzone to break the tie. Going into the second half, the Hilltoppers lead the Huskies 7-6.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Hilltopper offense finds its rhythm. Husky defender Camille Griego disrupts that flow as Griego gets the tackle for loss.

Third down later in the drive, as the Hilltoppers need a big play. Bobroff finds receiver Brooklyn Eggert, who makes a few Huskies miss for the first down in Husky territory.

A few plays later, with just over two minutes until the final quarter, the North defense faces another fourth down, trying to keep the Hilltoppers off the scoreboard. Kelly goes on the blitz from her defensive back spot and gets the sack to give the ball back to the North offense. Going into the final quarter, North still trails 7-6.

The Hilltoppers try to hold off the Huskies in Naperville North’s Flag Football home opener

Early in the fourth quarter, the North offense faces a third down. Louthain finds Baer, who makes a defender miss, leaving a lot of green out in front. Bauer makes a few more defenders miss and gets a huge first down.

Getting in on the action, North’s Ava Wilkey makes a big play of her own on fourth down as Wilkey reverses field while squeezing through the Hilltopper defense to set up the Blue and Orange in the redzone with 4:34 seconds remaining.

Backup Quarterback Lynn Neubert fills in for the injured Kendall Louthain. 4th and goal for the North offense following several penalties. Neubert looks for Dylin Alexander but is almost intercepted by Mya Austin. The ball goes back to the Hilltoppers after the stop.

Less than two minutes remaining, Glenbard West has a chance to put the game away and run out the clock. Brooklyn Eggers takes the handoff and sneaks through the Husky defense for a big gain.

Needing a first down to end the game, the Hilltoppers go back to Eggers on the handoff. Eggers cuts inside and jukes two North defenders for the first down as the clock winds down.

Glenbard West flag football hangs on for the win over Naperville North, 7-6, following a great defensive battle.