Glenbard West sweeps Naperville Central in the girls volleyball regional final

Fresh off a regional semifinal win, Naperville Central is back in the regional final, searching for their first plaque since 2019. Standing in the way is 33-3 Glenbard West who is looking for their third straight girls volleyball regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central uses home court advantage

However, with Naperville Central on their home court, they are able use that as momentum fuel and Georgia Von Lehmden gets a kill to make it 7-4 Central in the early going.

The Redhawks keep flying high and when the reset comes on the possession Sophia Zanca gives the ball a nice tap that lands down for the point. It’s 10-5 Redhawks.

Glenbard West needed a timeout to cool things down. Central keeps it alive and when they return to play Breccan Scheck the Hilltoppers puts on the firepower for the kill, inching closer trailing 11-8.

Glenbard West turns it on late in the first set

Glenbard West ties it up at 12 once they get the send back it’s Avery Herbert activating kill mode to give the Hilltoppers the lead.

They’re back for more and Penelope Vilkama aces things up and make it 16-13 in the favor.

The Redhawks need anything to bring the momentum back to stay in it down 18-14 and a one-handed dig by Caroline Impey will do the trick for the point.

Redhawks are staying alive

The Redhawks are back within one and Jackie Schmid ties it up at 21 with a quick kill.

The Hilltoppers are determined to prevent the comeback attempt. So they stay calm and Marin Johnson gets the kill to end the first set with a 25-22 win.

In the second set Glenbard West remains in control and so is Herbert’s kill game as she gets ready for the opportunity and gets it to go to make it 8-6 in favor of the Hillltoppers.

Although the Redhawks won’t make things easy for the opponent as Makenna Devick gets a kill to keep the red and white within striking distance.

Georgia Von Lehmnden also hops in to make some plays. Cece Morgan sets up number two for the kill and they inch a bit closer down 13-11.

Hilltoppers claim their third straight regional

But Glenbard West shows why they have 33 wins on the season. Herbert and Johnson both combine for 18 of the 22 teams kills but teammate Sheck says hey let’s not forget about the blocks. The Hilltoppers go up 17-12.

The match point is coming up for Glenbard West and it’s Herbert ending the match and Naperville Central’s season with her 8th kill of the night. Glenbard West girls volleyball captures the regional title in straight sets 25-22 and 25-18 and will take on the three seed Metea Valley in the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!