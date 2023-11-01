Glenbard West takes down Metea Valley in three sets to win the girls volleyball sectional semifinal

The exciting St. Charles North girls volleyball sectional semifinal features the two and three seeds in Glenbard West and Metea Valley. The DVC champion Mustangs are coming off their third straight regional title, and a win will put them in the sectional finals for only the second time in school history. The Hilltoppers are back in the sectional round for a third straight season as well and also want to get back to the sectional finals for the first time since 2017. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs strike early

Metea Valley leads 5-3 in the first set but then Addison Torain adds to the lead and makes it 6-3 after serving up an ace.

The Mustangs are wasting little time in the first set, extending their lead. While both teams try to keep their possessions alive, it’s Anna Murphy getting the kill and putting her squad up by four.

The Hilltoppers have some ground to make up so this kill by Avery Herbert does the trick to get them back in it, down 11-7.

Catchup is the name of their game for the Hilltoppers while trailing 13-8 and Marin Johnson is in the right place time right place situation for the point.

Metea Valley responds to the Hilltopper run

However, the Mustangs will not allow the game of catchup. Katie Schuele makes a nice dig to keep things going, but Glenbard answers back. So Maddie Hopkins puts the hot sauce on her kill and gives the black and gold a tad bit of breathing room up 18-14.

22-19 Metea leading and neither team is giving up an inch. Avery Herbert gets another kill to cut it to within two.

Morrison pulls the Ace

Set point coming up for Metea Valley and Camille Morrison ends it with an ace to give Metea Valley a 25-22 set one win.

Glenbard West takes over in set two

Glenbard West flips the switch in the second set, leading 6-2. A nice dig by Penelope Vilkama keeps it alive and then Kayla Street forms a wall and denies entry on Olivia Stewart.

Johnson is on to serve for the Hilltoppers and she gets an ace to grow the lead to five points.

Just when Glenbard West thinks it can run away with the set, Camille Morrison and Mustangs say, you wait a minute. Her first kill attempt in stopped but once it comes back Morrison and tries and this time completes the mission. Mustangs trail by two.

Now they are down by one, looking for the tie but Breccan Scheck gets a block to keep West ahead on the scoreboard.

Even with a decent four-point advantage, those don’t tend to be safe because when Maddie Hopkins is on the court, kills will come and this one for the Mustangs.

Herbert keeps forces a win-or-go-home scenario

But they were doomed from the start because Herbert gets the kill to send this one a third set after a 25-18 win for Glenbard West.

It’s win or go home in the final set and it looks to be in good hands early on for Metea Valley because Anna Murphy puts them up 8-3 after a kill.

Hilltoppers are not giving up as they crawl in it thanks to their block party and it’s the other Herbert Cara who sends it back. They trail 12-10.

We are deadlocked at 15, and the Mustangs, well they want to get back in front so Olivia Stewart goes up for the kill and does indeed put Metea up 16-15.

Glenbard West gets back in front with a 21-20 lead, and Ivy Toth doubles their advantage with a kill and are inching close to that win.

Hilltoppers move on to the sectional championship

Match point with the Hilltoppers up 24-21 and Morrison’s kill attempt is too strong and Glenbard West wins it in a thrilling three sets over Metea Valley. The Hilltoppers will face one seeded and state powerhouse, Benet Academy in the sectional final on Wednesday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!