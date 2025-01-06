Glenbrook Hockey defeats Naper Valley Warriors 2-0

We’re at All Seasons Ice Arena for a matchup between Glenbrook hockey and the Naper Valley Warriors. After playing each other and tying 1-1 last week, both sides look to get in the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbrook Hockey and Naper Valley open the first period scoreless

About 7 minutes into the game, Sarah Reeder of Glenbrook tries to get her team on the board, but her shot gets denied by Sophia Most of Naper Valley.

Naper Valley’s Lily Sherman finds Olivia Vertucci in the offensive zone. Vertucci tries to go top shelf but it gets denied by the leather of Casey Stockbridge. After one period, we’re still scoreless.

Elsie Calahan and Maria Zhang lift Glenbrook past the Warriors

Skating into the second period is Glenbrook’s Cassidy Cha skating around Naper Valley. Cha shoots but gets denied by Most.

Facing off is Sarah Reeder and Drew Famatid. Glenbrook gets the puck on the net and a scrum ensues. Elsie Calahan helps get the team on the board, as Glenbrook leads 1-0 with seven minutes left in the second.

Naper Valley is looking for some offense and Maggie Thompson tries to get into the zone but Glenbrook denies the chance.

Then, into the third period, Valley gets a shot set up near the left wing, but once again they can’t break through. Glenbrook still leads 1-0

Glenbrook has possession and riffles a shot onto goal. Maria Zhang is waiting in front and is there to hammer home the rebound. Glenbrook would continue to lock down defensively and go on to beat Naper Valley 2-0.