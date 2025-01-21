Grace Kaufman hits her mark with Naperville North bowling

One Naperville North bowler is not just learning a new sport this year; she is redefining her relationship with athletics after facing a life-altering situation. Like many, Grace Kaufman grew up playing sports like soccer and taekwondo. However, everything changed in seventh grade when she got sick with multiple illnesses which resulted in her losing the ability to use her legs. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“It felt disappointing,” said Kaufman. “I was in a state of illness, so I was not mentally clear, perhaps. I think it felt disappointing that some things were not accessible to me anymore and I feel grateful that I am exploring things that are accessible to me now.”

Grace Kaufman returns to athletics with Naperville North bowling

This past fall, about two years after the incident, Kaufman began her freshman year at Naperville North. In December, she joined the bowling team, the first sport she’d played since getting sick.

“Bowling was interesting to me because it was something I could participate in with my able-bodied peers, like with my friends,” said Kaufman. “I’d been in soccer previously, and I’ve missed having a team sport to be a part of.”

The sport allows Kaufman to connect and compete with her able-bodied friends, even though she is often the only one at the alley bowling in a wheelchair.

“It feels good, it feels normal,” said Kaufman. “I don’t think people really recognize it too much, at least I had hoped. I think that it’s important because bowling in a wheelchair isn’t much different than bowling for everybody.”

“She’s always been a very persistent person,” said Kaufman’s friend, and teammate, Claire Van De Water. “She’s never let her disability stop her from doing things and, honestly, she’s the one who made me join the team in the first place.”

Grace Kaufman navigates many types of challenges both on and off the lanes

Her road to competing has been filled with bumps and detours. Day by day, Kaufman faces many obstacles at the lanes beyond the challenge of knocking down as many pins as possible.

“One of the locks on my wheelchair, won’t fully engage, so it moves a lot,” Kaufman explained. “Also, bowling alleys used to be completely two levels to have a place where you can sit and then a place where you bowl. So a lot of bowling alleys haven’t fully adapted to flat lanes yet.

“I’m very grateful that Fox Bowl is completely accessible,” said Kaufman about her home bowling alley. “A lot of the places we go for away competitions are not as accessible.”

Learning to bowl in a wheelchair was a gradual process for Kaufman. It was one where trial and error paved the way for improvement.

“I started with a routine and then I figured out, well, that was not working at all,” Kaufman said with a laugh. “So, I got input from my coaches, which was really helpful, and I got input from my teammates. I’ve sort of figured out that when you’re bowling from a stationary position, you need the angles to matter a lot more.”

Family support on the lanes and setting high goals

Her team has been crucial to her bowling development, but Kaufman’s family are the ones who have helped her love and excel at the sport.

“I’m really appreciative of my parents,” said Kaufman. “Like going to bowling alleys on random days when I need more practice. I appreciate my sister because she does not like bowling, but she will go with us. I really appreciate her making that sacrifice for me to enjoy something new.”

Kaufman has set her standard high on the lanes, as she looks to win a state title sometime throughout her high school career.

“I think my goal would probably be to win state, which sounds unattainable, but it’s not unattainable for a wheelchair bowler,” said Kaufman. “There are probably six or seven people in our state who are wheelchair bowlers.”

Kaufman’s busy schedule goes far beyond bowling

Her aspirations do not stop at bowling. Kaufman is also involved in Scholastic Bowl, which is the school’s trivia team, and theater. She’s involved in more activities than most high school students and will look to join the North track and field team in the spring.

“I keep a calendar and Wednesdays are my days where I do not plan an activity,” said Grace Kaufman. “Like I won’t join a club with a Wednesday activity because Wednesdays are my days off.”

“I think it’s awesome that she’s doing so much,” said Van De Water. “I don’t think I could handle it.”

Kaufman’s determination exemplifies how challenges can transform into opportunities for growth and fulfillment. She has a belief that anyone can find a place in athletics, no matter the odds – offering this advice to those who are thinking about playing sports:

“I would say do it because there’s always a way,” said Grace Kaufman “I would say that, no matter if you’re competing with able-bodied people and you’re the worst in the whole group, or you’re the best in the whole group, or you’re competing against other people in wheelchairs or people with disabilities, I think there’s always a place for you in sports, and there’s always a place for you in a team.”