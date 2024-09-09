Hersey hangs on to win the Hornet/Red Devil girls cross country Invite

We’re in Hinsdale, Illinois at Katherine Legge Park for the girls cross country Hornet/Red Devil invitational. Benet and Neuqua Valley both participated in the boys race this year but did not participate in the girl’s race. Metea Valley and Naperville Central return to compete this year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central and Metea runners look for a strong start

At 9:30am, with twenty teams in total participating, we get things started off for the 2.9 mile course this year. Right out of the gate, a cluster of Hersey runners power on, with Palatine, Evanston, Minooka and Wheaton Warrenville South close by. Metea Valley runners Kaylee Russell, Isabella Sieben and Srinika Gundlapally look to lead the Mustangs.

Life in the fast lane continues at a mile and a half, with Mount Prospect’s Veronica Znajda leading the way, Wheaton Warrenville South’s Nicole Poglitsch is nearby and Minooka’s Maya Ledesma trails. Hersey’s Madeline Bialko follows behind Meg Peterson from Prospect.

Veronica Znajda expands her lead

Veronica Znajda continues into the second mile retaining first place. Minooka’s Maya Ledesma, Hersey’s Madeline Bialko, Wheaton Warrenville South’s Nicole Poglitsch, and Prospect’s Meg Peterson round out the top five at mile two. Batavia has a strong pack with Avery Hacker, Madeline Cassidy and Gwendoyln Krodel in the top 20.

Later on in mile two, Naperville Central’s Lola Satre-Morales leads the Redhawks near the top 25 runners. Teammates Brynn Miller, Eloise Graft and Allie Opalka form a pack just a little further back, all in the top 40.

Hersey takes the win as a team

Mount Prospect’s Veronica Znajda comes out on top in first place with a time of 16:38.20 Minooka’s Maya Ledesma in second finishing about ten seconds behind. Meg Peterson places third, and Hersey’s Madeline Bialko in fourth. Alexa Izenstark, Margaretha Grabske, Elizabeth Waltz, and Sofia Donner all join Bialko in the top 25 to help the Huskies to a first place team finish. Lola Satre-Morales placed 22nd as the top local finisher. Naperville Central finishes the day in 6th place as a team with Metea Valley in 14th.

Complete race results from the Hornet/Red Devil girls cross country Invite can be found on athletic.net.