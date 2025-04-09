High powered offense leads Metea Valley girls soccer past Waubonsie Valley

Metea Valley girls soccer hosts Waubonsie Valley in an Eola Road Rivlary showdown. It’s the first conference matchup of the season, as Metea is riding a four game winning streak. WV currently holds a record of 1-2-1. The last time these two teams matched up was in May 2024, when Metea took the dub 4-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley girls soccer scores three quick goals in the first half against Waubonsie

After a scoreless 16 minutes in the first half, the Mustangs look to strike first. Forward Isabelle Leofanti nicely assists midfielder Olivia Hernandez who scores down low. Metea is up 1-0.

Nearly four minutes later, Mustang Lily Senese sends in the corner kick, where Jessica Terada responds with the header and sneaks it past Metea’s goalkeeper. MV is now up 2-0.

Only a minute later, Hernandez entraps it and finds Leofanti works her way down the wing and past the defense. She crosses to Chloe Birch who back-heels the shot into the back of the net! It’s a great one-time finish, and just like that, the Mustangs lead by three.

The warriors try to respond, with McKinley Ladd sending the free kick to Thanya Castelan. Mustang goalie Aarna Raghavapudi gets the stop and helps keep Metea up 3-0 at halftime.

Ladd finds Katie Chapman to put the Warriors on the board in the second half

WV is looking to start fresh as we enter the second half. Ladd sends the free kick to a dangerous position inside the box. Katie Chapman breaks free at the back post and sends the ball in for the goal. Metea still leads 3-1.

Moments later, Hernandez places a well-weighted pass to Birch, who sees the keeper come off her line and fires home her second goal of the game. Metea extends their lead to 4-1.

Mustangs strike again. Reagan Bellagamba builds momentum before finding Hernandez. She takes a shot from a distance and gets it to go! Mustangs lead by four.

Senese starts up the Mustang attack, finding Leofanti, who quickly fires one low and past the goalie. This one was all Mustangs, as they open the DVC season with a 6-1 win over Waubonsie Valley.