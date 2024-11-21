Hilltoppers top Naperville Central in girls basketball season opener

The Glenbard West Hilltoppers travel to Naperville Central High School for the IHSA Girls Basketball season opener. The two teams met in the opening game of last season where the Hilltoppers won 55-35. The Redhawks lost in the Regional Semis last season, while the Hilltoppers fell to Geneva in a Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hilltoppers answer after Erin Hackett puts Naperville Central girls basketball ahead 5-0

Erin Hackett is ready for the season as the Redhawk junior gets a quick layup off the opening tip.

Up 2-0, Central continues their good start. Hackett ends up wide open off a screen, and she knocks down the three without a problem, Central up 5-0.

Glenbard West runs a harsh full-court press and you see it here as Julia Benjamin picks up a steal, passes to Lauren Escalante, who finds the cutting Ellie Noble. The sophomore‘s layup gives the Hilltoppers the lead.

Glenbard West now operates out of the half-court; Escalante finds Makenna Yeager, who calmly hits a three to extend the Hilltoppers’ lead.

In the final moments of the first, the Redhawks do a good job of breaking free from the press. Hackett gets the ball at the top of the key and knifes her way through the lane. She receives some contact, but still manages to make the shot for Central!

Hackett tries to bring the ball up but she is doubled and turns it over. Hannah Roberts finds Yeager, who adds to her 23-point night, Hilltoppers up 19-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Glenbard West wins the season opener 62-38 against the Redhawks

Central tries to go into a zone defense; however, it’s no problem for the Hilltoppers as Mya Austin sinks a 3-pointer. They take a 39-20 lead into halftime.

Central tries to get its offense going in the second half, and Tessa Williams hits a three-pointer to kick things off.

Glenbard West plays phenomenal defense, leading to a quick stop and a fastbreak score with Benjamin finding Yeagar for a layup.

The Hilltoppers had a few second-chance points, including this rebound to and-one by Noble. Glenbard West rolls to a 62-38 win over Central, the Redhawks return to play in the NCHS/ Benet Tip-Off Tourney on Friday Night.