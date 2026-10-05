Hinsdale Central boys golf edges Benet Academy to win 3A regional championship

Benet Academy welcomes local teams to a rain-soaked 3A boys golf regional at Naperbrook Golf Course. Despite waterlogged fairways and flooded sand traps, golfers did their best to punch their tickets to the sectional round. Hinsdale Central eventually held off Benet Academy and Downers Grove South to earn the regional title while Redwing William Comiskey won the individual medal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Dealing with a flooded course

Redwing golfer Charlie Davis illustrates the challenging conditions on the greens as his putt for birdie is completely swallowed up by the water. Due to the state of the greens, each golfer gets a max of two putts once they reach the green. Davis still ends his round with a score of 74, third best on the team.

Lyons Township is in the hunt for a top-three team score as well. On the 16th hole, Ben Hare chips from the fairway and sticks a dart onto the green to set up a birdie. He fires a 75 for the Lions.

Downers Grove South is also fighting for a team spot in the sectional. The entire roster shoots 77 or better, led by John Moriarty, Gabe Garron, and Chase Betourney who each shoot a 73 for the Mustangs.

Lyons gets some more help from Carter Bloomfield, who drains a shot just within ten feet on hole 16.

Hinsdale Central is in the hunt

Hinsdale Central holds the lead on the team scoreboard thanks to a balanced effort. Michael Jorski taps in for par on 17, tying for the team lead with a 71.

Redwings showcase a balanced lineup

Benet Academy also gets help from up and down the lineup. Carter Bird is chipping from the fringe a long way from the cup to wrap up his round. He runs his ball close to the pin, taking advantage by sinking a birdie. He joins Charlie Davis with a matching 74.

Staying on 18, but chipping further off the green is Mac Rice. The Benet sophomore uses the slower green to get his ball to stick within a few feet of the pin. He closes his round with a birdie and another 74 on the scorecard for the host school.

Hinsdale Central begins to expand its lead. Burt Blaze drills a fairway shot onto the green to set up a simple two-putt for birdie. Blaze scores a 71 as the Red Devils keep the pressure on the rest of the competition.

Benet senior Jack Quil has been so consistent all season long. He once again finds himself in the top 10 with a 73, as Benet stays right on the heels of the Red Devils.

Rory Neill chips off the hill near the 18th hole green. Another Redwing with a score in the 70s as Neill tallies a 77 on the day.

Red Devils sneak past Benet for the regional title

Leading not just Benet Academy, but the entire field is freshman William Cominskey. He ends his round on a high note, coming an inch away from chipping in for eagle. A birdie is a fine consolation as Cominskey is the regional individual champion with a two-under round of 70. Had that chip dropped in the cup, Benet would have won the team championship as well. Instead, Hinsdale Central hangs on for a one-stroke win with a score of 290. The Redwings are still moving on to the sectional with a second-place finish, along with Downers Grove South, who narrowly hold off Lyons Township for third, but the Lions do qualify five individual golfers.

Downers Grove North sends four golfers to sectional after a fifth-place team finish. For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!