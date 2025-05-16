Hinsdale Central girls water polo outlasts Metea in the IHSA Sectional Quarterfinals

We’re at Metea Valley for a Sectional Quarterfinal matchup as the fifth-seeded Hinsdale Central girls water polo takes on the fourth-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs. The Red Devils enter with a 16-10 record and a three-game winning streak. Metea also rides a three-game win streak with a 14-13 record on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale Central girls water polo leads Metea by three at the break

Metea comes out attacking, but Red Devils goalie Allie Tonjes sets the tone early with a great save to keep things scoreless.

Tonjes’ defense sets up the offense. Anna Azeem capitalizes on the other end, giving Hinsdale Central the early 1-0 lead.

But the Mustangs waste no time responding. Makayla Paulding finds the back of the net with help from Lillian Witte, tying it at one.

The Mustangs keep the pressure on. Abigail Hervey scores to give Metea a 2-1 lead with three minutes left in the first.

Just before the quarter ends, another big stop by Tonjes! She quickly pushes the counter, finding Anna Deppe, who ties it up at two at the end of the first quarter.

To open the second, Witte takes it coast-to-coast and finishes past Tonjes to give Metea a 3-2 lead.

But the Red Devils respond with fire. Anna Deppe scores back-to-back goals, flipping the lead back to Central at 4-3 and forcing a Mustang timeout.

Out of the timeout, Hinsdale scores quickly again. Metea answers as Amelia Hervey finds the back of the net, keeping the Mustangs within one at 5-4.

After another Central goal, Tonjes makes another huge save and decides to take matters into her own hands—literally. She scores to close the half as Hinsdale Central leads 7-4 at the break.

Red Devils add onto their lead in the IHSA Sectional Quarterfinal

Starting the second half, Paulding works her magic, drawing Tonjes out and scoring the first goal of the third quarter to give Metea a spark.

The Mustangs force a Central violation and capitalize with a goal from Natalie Kosta. Metea cuts the deficit to 8-6 with four minutes left in the third.

But Central answers again. Chloe Van Houtte fights through the Mustang defense and scores to push the Red Devils’ lead to 10-6 heading into the fourth.

Central starts the final quarter strong. The first shot is deflected, but Deppe is right there for the putback, making it 11-6.

Hinsdale keeps the pressure on. Rashida Moosabhoy goes solo and scores, giving Central a 12-7 lead.

Metea scores one more, but Hinsdale Central hangs on and will now play Naperville North

Metea puts together one final push. Witte scores in the closing minutes, but it’s not enough as Hinsdale Central wins 12-10 to advance to the sectional semifinals.

The Red Devils will now face the top-seeded Naperville North Huskies this Friday, and a spot in the sectional final is on the line.