Hinsdale Central glides to the girls state swimming and diving title

The FMC Natatorium is the site of the IHSA girls swimming state finals. Sectional champions Neuqua Valley show up in style on day two, while four Naperville area teams hope to swim for new top times at season’s end. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We take a dive to start things off. Waubonsie senior Ella Buchenauer performs a one and one half somersault pike that leads her to an overall score of 455 flat.

Area divers land in the top five

Neuqua super junior Gabi Ursu steps up for an inward dive pike. The dive impresses the judges giving her a 478.35 score.

However it’s the Wheaton Co-Ops Elianna Moody topping everyone. This forward one and one half somersault two twist is part of an elite series of dives that crowns her as the state champion. Ursu takes the runner up spot as she and Buchenauer both place in the top five.

Carolina Piater cracks the top three

Now let’s go racing girls. After New Trier starts things off with a win in the 200 medley relay, the 200 yard freestyle swimmers leap off the blocks. Carolina Piater from Neuqua keeps up with the leaders early in the race. Coming to the finish it’s Fremd swimmer Ellie Patla pulling away from everyone and wins it all with a time of 1:47.29 while Piater takes third. Carolina also places top ten in the 500 yard freestyle later in the meet.

In the first heat of the 200 yard IM, Neuqua’s Sophie Diorio and Benet’s Abbey Morrissey represent the area teams. The two swimmers place in the top fifteen overall while Stevenson’s Claire Wang wins the heat. Paige Kowal for Rosary is the overall 200 IM State champion in the top heat.

Olivia Linduska looks to end her sophomore season strong

The first heat of the 50 yard freestyle features Metea Valley sophomore Olivia Linduska and Naperville Central senior Alexa Goldstone. In the end it’s Linduska recording a time of 23.46 seconds to take first in the heat and ninth overall. Aria Grossenbach from Stevenson is the state champion in the 50 free.

Piater twins go to work on the big stage

The other Piater twin, Sofia, is competing in the first heat of the 100 yard backstroke. The Wisconsin commit takes the race and places in the top ten while Thea Bike from St. Charles North is the overall state champion.

Hinsdale Central girls swimming claims 2026 the state title

The Piater’s, Diorio, and Taylor Tuch team up in the 200 yard freestyle for Neuqua. They crack the top five but it’s Hinsdale Central’s pack of Nicole Sun, Lilia Barber, Karina Miller and Laila Miceli who take the state title in the event. To add more excitement it’s the Red Devils who swim to the team state championship with 236 points. New Trier takes second place with 220 points while Stevenson is the third place finisher. Neuqua Valley finishes 8th and that is a wrap on the 2026 girls swimming and diving season.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!