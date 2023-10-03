Hinsdale Central locks up another boys golf sectional title

We are at Whitetail Ridge for the 3A boys golf sectional hosted by Plainfield North. Twelve teams are in attendance including three of our area teams like Neuqua, Waubonsie Valley and regional champions Benet Academy. Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Metea Valley all have individuals participating so let’s tee off for a spot at state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Action on the second hole

The action starts on hole 2 with Redwing Finn Reilly attempting a super long lag putt that rolls in his favor but slows up too early. Reilly does par it in but comes up short of a State spot as his high school career comes to an end with a solid round of 79.

Isaac Rumler from Moline is making his first sectional appearance as a freshman and his lag putt is also in for a long roll and that one also comes up short. He still makes par after an impressive putt.

Up next is Benet junior Charlie Davenport who pars the hole in the early going.

We’re still on the hole and here is Hinsdale Central’s top golfer in Devin Swoyer who makes par and golfs a great round of 70.

We jump over to hole 4 with Waubonsie Valley golfer Adam Torreon who is also attempting a lag putt that just misses the pin. Torreon golfs a 77 but even a strong score like that is not enough for a trip to State in this daunting sectional.

Salil Khanduja is looking to get back to state

Here is two time qualifier Salil Khanduja fighting to get back to state and it’s so far for so good for the senior as he gets a nice tee shot right to the green.

Wheaton Warrenville South is another team looking for a strong outing and they get support from Mike Johansen who shoots a 72.

Naperville Central’s Matt Sims is one of three Redhawk individuals, but his performance doesn’t make the cut his season along with teammates Joe Cerney’s and Ryan Kong’s come to an end. Sims with an 82, Cerney a 75 and Kong an 83.

The Geneva Vikings are coming off a regional championship and golfer Matt Trimble continues that push with tee shots just like this. He and teammate Blake Makowski lead the Vikings with rounds of 74 as Geneva finishes third and will head to State.

The Red Devils continue their success with Dru Devata driving a nice shot to the green. Devata golfs a strong round of 71.

Charlie Davenport punches his ticket

Charlie Davenport is steady as usual, maintaining a score of 72 with this nice tee shot and it helps him punch his ticket to state as an individual.

Back to Moline freshman Isaac Rumler who golfs an unbelievable round of 64, the best individual score in the state this season for a sectional. Talk about a great start to a high school career!

Salil Khanduja is doing everything he can to get a spot at State but he misses the cutline with a 77 on the day and his fantastic high school career comes to an end.

On the 18th hole the host school, Plainfield North gets an individual qualifier after Casey Sanborn scores a 71. At the end of the day Charlie Davenport is our lone area boy’s golfer going to state and Hinsdale Central takes home the sectional plaque for a second straight season. Wheaton Warrenville South is heading downstate as a team after finishing in second.

