Hinsdale Central wins fourth straight boys golf sectional

Out to Moline we go for the 3A boys golf sectional, with a trip to state on the line, as Naperville North, regional champions Benet Academy, and Waubonsie Valley make their team appearances. At the same time, Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley bring in individuals looking to make the cut. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start on hole 4, where Waubonsie Valley senior Adam Torreon is fighting for a spot downstate. He displays a good chip to the green, but even a solid round of 76 will not cut it, and his high school career comes to an end.

Hinsdale Central comes in winning the last three sectionals, and this par by Thomas Plumpe shows a promising start towards another title. Mike Jorski leads the Red Devils on the day with a 68.

On the 7th green, Caden Petersen from Benet Academy hopes to continue his strong senior year and punch his state ticket. Petersen putts from the other side of the green with a ball that is on target, but it comes up short of the birdie. Petersen makes par, shoots a 71, and is moving on to state with a tie for the fifth best score in the sectional.

Greer Peters and Isaac Rumler display good showing on their home course

With Moline as the host, Greer Peters helps his team by hitting the par to keep the scorecard clean on this green.

Though their main star, junior Isaac Rumler, fights a downhill birdie battle, and with the late curve, it finds the bottom of the cup.

Staying with Rumler, who shows why he’s placed in the top five at State every year. Rumler places his tee shot right on the green and gets a favorable roll to set up a birdie chance. Rumler seals the deal with another bird and shoots a 67, the lowest individual score on the day.

Jack Quil for Benet hopes to do the same on the 14th green. His tee shot lands on the green, but very close to a hole-in-one. A great swing by Quil and locks in the birdie to follow up, but posting 76 leaves the Redwings two strokes shy of the state cut line.

Oswego East gets a state qualifier via Zach Johnson, who also birdies and shoots a 68 to tie for second place.

Graeme Cavanagh is one of three Naperville Central Redhawks golfing as individuals but is the only one to make it out alive, thanks to a strong round of 73.

Naperville North is looking to send some golfers downstate as Henry Haumesser’s putt stops too early to make birdie. Haumesser shoots a 74, but will that be enough? Teammate Colin Mills has a good day overall, but comes up just short with a 75 while fellow Husky Zach Zafar shoots a 76 while Evan Pratali and Lincoln Schultz both record a 78.

Mike Johansen for Wheaton Warrenville South hits the state qualifying mark by nabbing the 71 spot, thanks to great concentration on the approach.

Geneva’s Ben Clairmont ends his sectional with a clutch par to put his team in contention to qualify for state.

Three area golfers qualify for state

Over to Neuqua Valley senior Drew Allen, who is fighting for his life if he wants to golf another round. He pars the 18th green, but that culminates in a playoff between him and Henry Haumesser for the final spot.

Hinsdale Central locks up fourth straight boys golf sectional

Haumesser can put pressure on Allen with a par, but he misses the cup. Allen can secure that spot with a par for himself and he gets it to fall, sending the Wildcat to state. Allen, Cavanagh, and Petersen will represent the area at the Den at Fox Creek. Hinsdale Central boys golf taking home its fourth straight sectional plaque with Moline in second and Geneva in third. Benet Academy finishes just two strokes out as a team with a 301 while Naperville North shoots a 303. The Huskies have five golfers shoot a 78 or better, but it would not be enough.

