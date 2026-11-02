Hinsdale Central wins the Lyons girls cross country sectional

The girls’ cross country IHSA 3A sectionals take their mark at Lyons Township on a cloudy Halloween morning. Four of the Naperville area high schools Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Naperville Central are represented, looking to punch their ticket to next week’s state meet in Peoria. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get off to a fast start

The runners are off at the sound of the gun. Ashlyn Willis represents Benet Academy as the lone Redwing in the race. The Naperville area teams are starting in their own groups. 18 teams are competing in Sectionals, including Lyons Township, Hinsdale Central, Downers Grove North and South, Batavia, Sandburg, Fenwick, and Oak Park River Forest.

In mile one, Macy Ermitage of Downers North is leading the race with Brynn Bartkus of Downers South and Batavia’s Avery Hacker hot on her heels. Trailing in the top six behind Hinsdale Central’s Alexandra Furey and Morgan Kohn is Redwing Ashlyn Willis. Neuqua’s Ariana Namvar and Naperville North’s Sophia Schulz are competing with one another ahead of another pack of runners, which includes Redhawk Carly Ernst and Huskie Elliana White. Keeping pace in the next pack are Metea Valley runner Kaylee Russell and Huskies Georgia Karstens and Charlotte Crannell. Other runners in the mix include Redhawk Maddie Calvey, Wildcats Anoki Raikar and Valentina Namvar, Mustang senior Srinika Gundlapally, Huskies Chloe Piot, Kathryn Rohr, and Paige Cupp, and Redhawks Lauren Quigg and Kaitlin Orff

Taking a huge lead in mile two is Avery Hacker. Trailing a ways back is Trojan Tracy Ermitage. Keeping pace in the top 3 is Brynn Bartkus of Downers Grove South. More runners fall in, with both Willis and Schulz holding together in the top nine. Mary Abby Denneen of Oak Park River Forest runs on her own to round out the top ten. Neuqua’s Ariana Namvar holds her own with Huskie Georgia Karstens running in the top 15. Ellianna White keeps pace in the top 20 behind Lucy McCormick and Rory Sullivan of Hinsdale Central.

Avery Hacker is the individual champ

Cruising into the finish line is Batavia’s Avery Hacker, who closes out the day in first place with a time of 17:23. Macy Ermitage of Downers Grove North finishes in 2nd place with a time of 17:36. The third finisher is Downers South’s Brynn Bartkus, a little more than 20 seconds later.

Huskie Sophia Schulz and Redwing Ashlynn Willis finished in the top seven, with Willis securing an individual spot at state. Huskies Georgia Karstens, Elliana White, and Charlotte Crannell finish 12th, 22nd, and 25th. Teammate Kathryn Rohr gives North another top 40 finisher. Crossing the line in 27th and 28th are Neuqua Valley’s Ariana Namvar and Mustang Kaylee Russell. Both runners will also compete individually in Peoria. Redhawks Maddie Calvey and Kaitlin Orf finished in the top 30. They are the two Redhawks heading to state as individuals. Naperville Central finishes in eighth place, one spot behind Downers North as the final team qualifier. Srinika Gundlapally sets a new PR, but finishes ten seconds out of an individual spot at state.

Hinsdale Central takes the sectional title

Hinsdale Central goes on to win the team sectional championship and will compete at next week’s state meet. Naperville North is heading back to state as a team in coach Dan Iverson’s final cross country season after finishing in third place, only seven points behind the Red Devils. Downers Grove South is the team runner-up.

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