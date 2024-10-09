Hinsdale Central wins third straight boys golf sectional title

A trip to state is on the line for boys golf as we hit the links at Blackberry Oaks for the Oswego 3A sectional. Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, and regional champs Benet Academy make their team appearances while Naperville North, Metea, and Waubonsie all have individuals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Regional winners with a strong showing

Geneva is coming off the West Aurora regional and Ryan O’Rourke continues his strong swing with a good wedge that hits the green. O’Rourke leads the Vikings with a round of 75.

Here is Benet freshman Charlie Davis who golfed a 73 in the regional and here he gets a nice par to stay even on the hole.

Isacc Rumler from Moline is back for another rodeo after golfing an incredible 64 in last season’s sectional. His approach goes off the flagpole but rolls away from the cup. However, he still hits the par and golfs a 75 to qualify for state as an individual.

Hinsdale Central’s Isaac Schloegel also has a long par attempt and it goes in. Schloegel walks away with a 78.

On the fourth hole Neuqua’s Ryan Watson is fighting for a spot at state. His chip nearly finds the cup so he settles for par but despite a solid round of 77, that is not enough to make the cut as his high school golf career comes to an end. 76 ends up being the cut line for the sectional.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Callan Fahey spices up his game by going one under on the hole and takes a 79.

Lincoln Schultz of Naperville North is hoping to punch his ticket to state following a great season, but a 78 will not do the trick for the young sophomore.

Can Adam Torreon break through for Waubonsie Valley? He birdies to end the round but just misses the cut after the season finale round of 80.

Hole 12 shows Charlie Davenport for Benet slicing his tee shot that falls not far from the cup. He pars the hole and scores a 75.

Back to Charlie Davis, who has a long birdie attempt. The ball may not find its home but the lag puts in a great spot for the par. Davis ends the sectional with a solid 76 to earn a state spot in his debut season.

Hinsdale Central with a strong to capture another sectional

The Red Devils get some help from Kevin Wesolowski whose tee shot finds the dance floor. Wesolowski golfs the Devils third best score with a 72.

Senior Jack Boemke from Neuqua Valley is coming off a regional individual title but does not have the same result as this round of 82 will not quite do the trick.

Wheaton South’s Charlie Gilligan is the top golfer on the day overall and this shot gives his ball a good backspin, but it comes so close to the pin. He still pars the hole and golfs a 71. The Tigers are heading to state as a team with a runner up finish.

Benet Academy Boys golf sends two individuals to state

At the end of the day, Benet’s Charlie Davenport and Charlie Davis are our only area golfers to qualify as individuals while Hinsdale Central captures its third straight sectional. Wheaton South and Geneva earn the final state spots with a 307 and a 308 respectively. The Redwings miss out on qualifying as a team by a single stroke with a 309.

