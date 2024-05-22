Hinsdale South tops Naperville North in the boys volleyball regional quarterfinals

More boys volleyball postseason action with 26-seed Naperville North hoping to start the new season strong after winning their last three out of four games to end the regular season. The Huskies take on seventh-seeded Hinsdale South, who comes in as West Suburban Gold Conference champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ermuun Butchuluun gives North an early spark

Huskies get off to a promising start with Ermuun Batchuluun who heaves the ball over the net and down for the point. North jumps in front 4-3.

The Hornets regain control of the first set, leading by two. North’s Adam Hartung tries to send it back, but Kelan Nicol is in his face for the block.

More from the Hornets, this time with Quinn Marron, who sends it over where nobody in an orange uniform can get to it. The score is now 11-6 Hinsdale South.

Can the Huskies keep pace? Batchuluun grabs a much-needed point for the Blue and Orange but still trails by a good margin at 19-11.

The Hornets lead 24-13 with set point on the rise and Adrian Folfas caps it off with a kill and Hinsdale South wins 25-13.

In the second both teams are deadlocked at three and we get a little rally going. Once it’s North’s turn on defense Batchuluun shuts the door on Nate Ockrim and it’s 4-3 Huskies.

New set same Hornets

The two are tied again this time at 8 and now the Hornets regain momentum. Marron assists across the court to Justyn Giadla for the Hinsdale South point.

The Black and Yellow show no love to their opponents. After a few passes, it’s Marron who shows off his aggression on this the kill.

Adam Hartung gives the Huskies a hand with an ace that he puts right on the spot, keeping hope alive.

Hinsdale South controls the match in two sets

However, Hinsdale South is in full control. Giadla ends the Naperville North season with a kill. Hinsdale South takes it in straight sets 25-13 and 25-19. Up next for the Hornets is Glenbard East in the regional semifinal.

