Hockey Benet Academy vs. Providence 11.18.22

Benet Academy hockey takes on Providence in the Chicago Blackhawks Rivalry Series where the Redwings fall to the Celtics.

The Benet Academy Redwings and the Providence Catholic Celtics open up the first game of the 2022 Chicago Blackhawks Rivalry Series. Benet Academy hockey enters the night at 5-3-1 while Providence sits just ahead of them at 7-4-1. The Celtics took down the Redwings 2-0 just one week ago at the Governor’s Cup.

First Period

About six minutes into the first period, Anthony Pacheco gets the steal and is in on goal. His shot gets knocked down and the Celtics quickly counterattack. Providence has a chance, but William Janus stands tall and makes the save for Benet.

Four minutes later, Daniel Quinlan comes up with a huge hit, followed by a Celtic slap shot that hits the post! We’re still even at 0.

Providence is back in the offensive zone, where the puck finds the blade of Lucas Dukups who snipes one top shelf. Janus had no chance through the screen and Providence leads 1-0 with a minute left in the first.

Second Period

Three minutes into the second period, Celtics working the 3 man weave. Carson Burris finds himself wide open and easily gets past Janus. The Celtics extend their lead to two.

Benet trying to clear the puck out, but the Providence pressure gets to them. Bruno Handzel bounces it off the boards and finds a clear path to goal. He squeezes the puck past Janus and gives the Celtics a 3-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the second.

Third Period

We’re into the third period, and Redwing Leo Christensen sends his shot through multiple people and it gets deflected before finding the back of the net. Benet gets a goal back, but still trails 3-1.

Eight minutes left in the game, Pacheco glides into the zone and throws it across the goal. The puck gets deflected off a Celtic skater and into the net. Redwings now trail 3-2.

Benet, now in desperation mode, trying to even the game at 3. Captain Cole Rosenthal’s shot gets denied and that’s followed by a Jeremey DeWilkens shot which is saved again. The Redwings would create a couple more chances, but come up just short and fall to Providence.

