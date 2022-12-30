Hockey Benet Academy vs. Wheaton West 12.29.22

Benet Academy hockey is playing in their fourth game of the Hawkey Holiday Tournament at Fifth Third Arena. Their opponent is last year’s State runner-up in Wheaton West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A Strong First Period For Benet

Five minutes in Wheaton West’s George Kopec skates in from center ice but his shot is saved and covered by Benjamin Ciesla.

Not long after its Benet’s turn on the attack. A bad giveaway from West falls to Zandis Hoover who’s quick release finds the back of the net. Benet up 1-0 early on.

Wheaton West on the power play now but Thomas Dusek steals the puck at the blue line and skates in on the breakaway but his backhanded effort is saved by Tyler Bute.

Benet still on the penalty kill. Anthony Pacheco’s shot from downlow gets deflected to Niccolo Caulfield who’s slap shot finds twine extending the lead to two.

A Back And Forth Second Period

Redwings open the second period with a power play. Zandis Hoover has a shot on net that is deflected into the path of Cole Rosenthal who slots in Benet’s third.

Black and white looking for a response. Patrick Ryan has a shot from the point that is dealt with by Benjamin Ciesla who makes a second save before covering.

Eight minutes to play in the second and West is back on the power play. The shot from the point is saved by Ciesla but the rebound falls to Joshua Rigert who gets Wheaton West on the board.

Not so fast says Benet. Hudson Schlie wins the faceoff and favorable bounce finds Jeremy DeWilkins who restores the three goal lead.

Final seconds of the period and check out this pass from Jack Schweitzer to find George Kopec in all alone on the breakaway but Ciesla flashes the leather to keep it a three goal game going into the third.

Redwings Finish Strong

Wings back on the power play to start the third. Niccolo Caulfield chips the puck up to Anthony Pacheco and its his turn on the breakaway as he makes the stick handling look easy putting Benet up 5-1.

However Wheaton West aren’t going away. Ronald Mayor drops the puck back to Joshua Rigert who shoots bar down. West still trailing by three with nine minutes to play.

Finishing off the game is Benet. Anthony Pacheco drops the puck back to Cole Rosenthal who snipes in his second of the game. Benet Academy dances to a 6-2 win over Wheaton West and they finish the tournament with a record of 2-1-1.

