Hockey Warriors Hockey Club vs. Neuqua Valley 12.10.22

The Warriors Hockey Club travels to Canlan Ice Sports in Romeoville for a clash against rivals Neuqua Valley. Two weeks ago, in the Carillon Cup Final the Warriors won this matchup in 3-0 fashion.

Neuqua Comes Out Strong In The First Period

Starting this game five minutes in. The Warriors turn the puck over and Keith Rozhon is there to pick it up. He makes a move in the left circle shooting glove side finding the back of the net. Wildcats up 1-0 early on.

Neuqua looking to double the lead. Dylan McRae has the puck behind the net, and he finds Nathan Santos out in front but his shot hits the post. The Warriors clear the puck as they trail by one going into the second period.

Warriors Looking For A Response In The Second

Warriors looking for a goal early in the second period. Matt Allman flips a pass back to the blueline finding Josh Pijanowski whose wrist shot from the point is saved by Aidan Wysoglad.

Three minutes to go in the second. Ryan Burk wins the faceoff and drops it back to William Harding whose shot is saved by Wysoglad and after a mad scramble the puck is eventually cleared by the Wildcat defense.

Green and gold continue to mount the pressure. Ryan Burk steals the puck in the neutral zone and skates in on net but his effort is shut down by Aidan Wysoglad and cleared sending us into the third period with a one goal game.

Wildcats Trying To Close Out The Game

Warriors start the third period on a powerplay. However a clearance off of the board by Chase Rosenburg springs Timothy Coggin in on a breakaway but his point blank shot is saved by Jack Poidomani keeping the game close.

Four minutes to play in the third. Alex Baer wins a board battle behind the net and throws a puck in front to Trenton Fisk who shots five hole and scores putting the Wildcats up by two.

Two minutes to go and an empty net for the Warriors. Evan Ziegler has a shot on net that is kicked aside by Wysoglad. Clearing the rebound is Sahil Bari and skating to the loose puck is Timothy Coggin who slots in the empty netter.

Neuqua Valley wins the game by a score of 3-0 and for the first time in almost five years the Wildcats defeat the Warriors Hockey Club.

