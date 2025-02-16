Hononegah claims girls bowling sectional title for second time in three years

Girls bowling sectionals are underway as Oregon is hosting one of six sectional tournaments across Illinois at Plum Hollow in Dixon with powerful programs like Hononegah and Harlem in the hunt. Metea Valley bowlers Mya Moore and Grace Parli are competing individually as is teammate Jade Williams taking over for Waubonsie Valley senior Annika Wilberg who was unable to make the tournament. Among the other teams competing are Oswego, Yorkville, and Oswego East. The top four teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the State Finals next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley bowlers look to hit their marks

Jade Williams makes the most of her final sectionals appearance, taking a trip down Brooklyn lane, but makes a mess of lane 10, delivering a strike. Williams’ best game on the day is a 179 in game five.

Hononegah would be towards the top for much of the day. Kailyn Davis leads a charge for the Indians with Addison Brien and Emilee Mullranin in tow, the purple and gold proved to be a team to beat all day.

Grace Parli keeps the fire for Mustangs going as she hits perfect on the pocket but needs corner pin swag to tip down the 10-pin to give her the strike. She starts the match in game one with her best score at 200.

Looking to make it back to state again is Oswego East as the Wolves keep themselves comfortably up front all day. Kathryn Schmudde, Caitlyn Bucher, and Bella Santeliz keep the pack ahead of the competition, rolling over 1,125 in series on the day.

The individual regional champion Mya Moore looks to keep the banner for Metea Valley going at state. The junior is two for two in the pocket on both of these strike shots, scoring a 1,122 overall series with a best game of 215 in game two.

Harlem and Hononegah show their strength on the lanes

Harlem looks to get their second sectional title in a row and fifth in the past decade. Allison Roberts and Alexis Born get the Huskies charging in the right direction and on the cusp of another state appearance.

The last spot for state would be a duel between Oswego and La Salle-Peru. With a strong game five, the Cavaliers put themselves back in the conversation of a state spot as they sit just nine pins ahead of Oswego.

The Panthers wouldn’t be done yet as Rhiannon Reynolds leads a late surge for Oswego, as the blue and orange try to close out the deal with another state appearance.

The tournament ends with none of the Metea bowlers qualifying for state. Moore ends her round in 36th, Parli 66th, and Williams 79th. Hononegah claims the girls bowling sectional title for the second time in three years with a 5,870. Taking second is Harlem with Oswego East in third and La Salle-Peru holding off Oswego for fourth. Claiming the individual title is Sarah Doughty from Sterling while Oswego’s Rhiannon Reynolds takes fourth amongst qualifying individuals.

