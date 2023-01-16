Host Redhawks win Naperville Central boys bowling regional

Naperville Central boys bowling is hosting a regional for the first time as Lisle Lanes welcomes the likes of Naperville North, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Morton and Lyons Township. The top four teams and top ten individuals from non qualifying teams will advance to sectionals.

Naperville Central takes the early lead

Hinsdale South rolling the ball well, led by Gianluca DiNardi, Matt Camacho, Rudy Flores and Zakhari Williams all near the top 20. The Hornets are moving on to sectionals with a third place finish.

Naperville Central takes the early lead after game one and leads at the mid-day break. Aidan Lee with a 1114, finishing in the 25 overall for the Redhawks pulling his weight.

Naperville North getting a strong performance from David Thompson. In game four he sets a new personal best with a 230. The Huskie ends his day in 35th place.

The individual leader after the first three games is Sean Lee from Naperville Central. The senior has been dynamite all season as the Redhawks extend the team lead with three games to go. The elder Lee goes on to finish third with a 1270.

The Redhawks try to hold off Lyons Township

Lyons Township staying right with Naperville Central. Tommy Hennessy, Drew Escamilla and Nick Boxell lead the way from the Lions with Hennessy and Escamilla both finish top 12.

Another Naperville Central senior hoping to win his first regional plaque is Ethan Rupp. He rolls an 1183 and finishes in 13th place.

Naperville North getting a strong finish from the likes of Max Alexandrov. A pair of games over 200 puts the Huskie into the top 30 to end his season.

Naperville Central wins first boys bowling regional title

Naperville Central is ready to put things away in the final games. Tommy Kradenpoth ends his day as the fourth place medalist with a 1238.

The top bowler not just for the Redhawks but in the entire regional is Nate Taverna. The sophomore rolls a 1361, taking the first place medal over Juan Delgadillo from Kennedy. What a performance!

Naperville North finishes in 9th place as a team, but junior Holden Randall is on the brink of making it to sectionals after coming up about ten pins shy a season ago. A score of 1112 is enough for the tenth and final sectional qualifying spot as the celebration is on. Naperville Central sets a new program record and wins the first regional championship in team history. Lyons Township, Hinsdale South and Morton also advance to the sectional hosted by IC Catholic.

Full results of the regional can be found HERE!