Hudson Warnes with a heads-up kill

On this Play of the Week, it’s Hudson Warnes making a heads-up play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got boys volleyball with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats traveling to Naperville Central to face the Redhawks.

During a rally, Wyatt Yager sets him up and he smartly taps it over the net out of the reach of any Neuqua player. A pretty play from Hudson Warnes using finesse instead of power to get the point.

Match point for the Wildcats and Grant Hughes serves up an ace to seal the victory as fans and players storm the court. Neuqua takes the last two sets to secure a big road win over Central.

