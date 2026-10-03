IC Catholic Prep takes down Benet on homecoming

It’s tough to play spoiler against an undefeated opponent, and IC Catholic Prep showed why thaat is on the football field.

The Benet student section has the pink shirts out for breast cancer awareness, and we are ready for some October football. After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Marmion last week, the Redwings are back at home looking to rebound against IC Catholic Prep. The Knights enter this game undefeated, led by their quarterback, Nate Lang. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

IC Catholic Prep shines on offense and defense

After an early safety, IC Prep has the ball inside the five-yard line. Jakobe Baldwin takes the handoff and goes around the outside for the score. The Knights jump out to a quick 8-0 lead after a two-point conversion.

Back the other way, the Redwings advance inside IC Prep’s 30-yard line. Alex Mitchell is looking for Giovanni Sanderlin, but Jaden Penna is there for the interception. He takes this one back near the 50-yard line, giving the Knights solid field position.

Moments later, the Knights are back on the goal line. Baldwin gets the carry again, but this time he cuts back inside and steps into the end zone with ease. It’s now 14-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Now in the second, Nate Lang drops back, escapes pressure from two Benet defenders, and throws a ball downfield to Anthony Carroccio with some space to run. He cuts back to the sideline, and no one’s going to catch him. The 77-yard touchdown connection puts the Knights up 21-0.

The Knights charge their way to victory

Benet is back with the ball, looking to respond. Mitchell drops back, throws one deep for Sanderlin, and he’s got the defender beat. He cruises into the end zone and puts Benet on the board; it’s 21-7 with nine minutes until halftime.

After a blocked punt, IC Prep takes over in the red zone. Lang fakes the handoff and then lets one fly to Penna and hauls it in. The Knights extend their lead to 28-7.

Fast forward to the third quarter. The Knights are back in scoring position with Jake Yost at quarterback. He throws a screen pass to Will Schmidt with some good blocks ahead. He gets around the edge and dives into the end zone for the score. With that, IC Prep goes up 35-7.

Now in the fourth quarter, Benet is working in the red zone. Mitchell completes a short pass to Luca Diomede. He makes one defender miss, then cuts back outside for the touchdown. However, IC Prep goes on to win this one 42-14, remaining undefeated at 7-0. Benet drops to 2-5 on the season.

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