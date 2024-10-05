Jacob Bell and Naperville North football outscore Lincoln-Way West for a second straight win

Jacob Bell and the 4-2 Naperville North Huskies travel to face the Lincoln-Way West Warriors for a Southwest Valley Conference showdown. The Warriors look to snap a two-game losing streak, meanwhile, the Huskies are looking to continue their winning streak after beating Lockport, 31-20. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back-and-forth first quarter with big plays on the ground and in the air for Na

The Huskies’ Defense shows their power as Defensive Back Zach Mally intercepts the ball to give the Huskies the first possession of the night.

Ball State commit Jacob Bell throws his first touchdown to give the Huskies an Early 7-0 Lead in the first quarter as he finds wide receiver Quinn Morris near the pylon.

The Warriors would respond as running back Jimmy Talley Jr. breaks through the Huskie defense. He carries for a nice gain before being dragged down at the 25.

A few snaps later, Warrior running back Jahan Aububakar gains more yardage to get his team closer to the endzone. Then, Aububaker plows his way forward to tie this game at seven.

The Huskies went three-and-out possession as the Warriors have the ball back. Abubakar breaks off on another electric run, stiff arming, spinning, and weaving around the defense. North brings him down at the 20. Lincoln-Way West would go on to kick a field goal, giving them a 10-7 lead.

Lincoln-Way West jumps ahead by ten but the Huskies respond

After getting the Defensive stop, the Warriors QB Chase Hetfleisch connects to Talley Jr on the screen pass. The back follows his big boys up front, who help clear the runway. Talley Jr. scores to give them a 17-7 lead for the Touchdown as this gives them a 17-7 lead about halfway through the second.

North would punt, but just a few snaps later the Huskies came up with their second interception of the night. This time, Edward Mumford catches it and gets taken down near midfield.

A few Snaps Later Jacob Bell delivers a beautiful pass to Quinn Morris! The two three-stars connect to get within inches of the end zone.

But the Huskies struggle to score as they settle for FG to cut the lead their deficit to seven.

After Lincoln-Way punts, Bell shows why he’s one of the best QB’s in the state. He throws a dot to Morris, and the receiver also does a great job with the catch. The Huskies tie it up at 17-17.

The Warriors tack on a field goal as they hold a lead going into halftime by a score of 20-17

Naperville North adds another touchdown through Bell and Chico Thomas

In the third quarter, the Huskies strike first as Bell once again finds one of his seven different receivers who caught a pass. This time it’s Chico Thomas who gets the ball within the five.

Bell then finds another receiver as he connects with Brock Pettaway to give the Huskies a 23-20 lead in the third quarter.

The Warriors would not stay quiet as Ryan Stiglic heads up the right hash, and makes a couple players miss. He beats out a pair of Huskies and brings the momentum right back to the home team! Stiglic takes it 99 yards for the score, giving them a two-point lead after missing the PAT.

The Huskies get a stop on defense as Jackson Williams secures the sack on Hetfleisch!

Jacob Bell and Quinn Morris connect for a play of the year candidate for Naperville North

Bell and Morris connect again, but this one is a play of the year candidate! Somehow, Morris leaps forward and drags his feet down for the catch! The miraculous grab gives Morris his third TD of the night! The Huskies lead 31-26 with three minutes to go in the third.

The Warriors would not be able to respond as they punt the ball back to the Huskies.

Bell delivers again, connecting with Thomas to extend their lead to 38-26 with 11 minutes to go!

The Warriors would respond with an Abubakar touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but would not score again. Naperville North holds off Lincoln Way West for an impressive 38-33 win. Jacob Bell throws for 390 Yards and Five Touchdowns, helping bring their record to 4-2 overall.