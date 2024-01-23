Jacob Matthews dangles around the defense for the Naperville Hockey Club

Our Boys Play of the Week takes us to the ice, as Jacob Matthews and The Naperville Hockey Club take on Neuqua Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jacob Matthews of Naperville Hockey Club drops two opponents for the goal

With the game all square at two in the second period, Naperville works the puck along the boards, before it finds the tape of Matthews in the middle. He dekes around one defender and gets the goalie to drop on another move for the goal. What a play by Matthews, and let’s take another look in slow-mo.

It helped give Naperville a 3-2 lead, after trailing by two to open the game. They went on to win, 6-3.

