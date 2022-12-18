Jacob Nolen is Silky Smooth with the Reverse Layup

We go back to boys basketball for the latest Play of the Week from Naperville North forward Jacob Nolen who shows off the silky smooth moves! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s crosstown classic time as Naperville North comes into their second home conference after a triple overtime thriller against Dekalb. The visiting Redhawks are still in search of their first conference win of the season.

In the first half, Naperville North’s Jacob Nolen takes the pass and goes along the baseline and avoids defenders with a beautiful up and under reverse layup for two. It’s poetry in motion as the play helps the Huskies expand the lead. The are eventually able to defeat the rival and defend the home court. Jacob Nolen brings home the latest Play of the Week!

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.