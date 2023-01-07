Jahki Gray leads Metea Valley boys basketball to narrow home win over Naperville North

Metea Valley boys basketball rides Jakhi Gray’s big night for close victory over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Friday night basketball at Metea Valley High School and we got another DVC matchup. The Mustangs host the Naperville North Huskies with both teams in good form lately. The Huskies want to continue their winning ways while the Mustangs try to extend their winning streak to four games in a row.

Mustangs and Huskies go back and forth early

Nicholas Schroeder with possession for the Mustangs in the 1st quarter and he finds Jahki Gray open as he drains this three-pointer. They strike first up 3-0.

Luke Williams leads the way for the Huskies and he dishes it to a wide-open Jack Kallstrand who buries this triple. The Huskies keeping it close.

Javion Grizzle tries to get past two defenders but has nowhere to go. He finds Gray and he sinks another trey as he is falling down plus the foul. Mustangs lead 13-10 after one.

Both teams making plays at the rim

Cole Arl can’t convert on at the rim and we go the other way. Quentin Schaffer throws the alley-oop to William Ashford and he slams it to extend the Mustangs lead to 11 in the second quarter. He and his teammates are fired up after that dunk.

The Huskies begin to battle their way back into this game. Luke Williams with the deflection and Jack Kallstrand gets the steal. He gives it back to Williams who throws it down with authority. They trail by 7.

Under a minute to go in the second quarter and the Mustangs turn the ball over again. Williams attacks the rim and he converts on the deuce for the and one. The Huskies trail 23-19 going into halftime.

Naperville North claims its first lead

We go to the third quarter with the Huskies on offense. Cole Arl backs down Jakhi Gray, turns and puts it in for the hoop and the harm. He gets the 3-point play and the Huskies trail by two.

Mustangs try to respond as Gray looks for a three, but misses it. Luke Williams is there for the rebound, he pushes it up court and goes coast to coast for the layup plus the foul. Huskies take their first lead of the game up 32-31 as we end the third quarter.

Metea executes down the stretch to pull out the victory

We go to the fourth quarter as the Mustangs look to retake the lead. They kick it out to Gray who tries the corner three, but it’s off. However, Nicholas Schroeder puts it back up and in for the tough and one. They give themselves some breathing room up four.

Huskies looking to respond as Cole Arl looks to make something happen. He finds Bryce Welch open for three and he nails it. The Huskies trail 41-37 with under four minutes to go.

Under a minute to go and the Huskies still have a chance. Grant Montanari passes it to Jacob Nolen who dishes to Luke Williams. He drives and hits the one-footed fadeaway. However, the Metea Valley boys basketball manage to hit their free throws down the stretch as Gray finishes the night with 20 points. They get their fourth win in a row as they edge out the Huskies 50-47.

