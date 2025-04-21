Jake Springer lifts Naperville North boys lacrosse to eighth straight Naperville Cup

Jake Springer and North boys lacrosse took on Central for the annual Naperville Cup, as the Huskies sought an eighth straight victory. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jake Springer springs towards the goal and scores the game winner for Naperville North boys lacrosse

With just over three minutes remaining and the game tied at three, North’s Springer looks to spring free from behind the net. He hesitates, then explodes toward the goal, firing a jumping shot top shelf for the game winner! Let’s take another look at the snipe.

Naperville North wins the Naperville Cup for an eighth consecutive season thanks to the clutch goal from Springer.

