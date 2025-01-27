James Naffziger scores in penalty shootout to put Warriors Hockey on top of the regular season standings

Let’s head to All Seasons Ice Arena where it’s Senior Night for Warriors Hockey and Despite not playing during regulation due to an injured collarbone, Warrior, James Naffziger steps up big in the shootout. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

James Naffziger scores game-winner with an injured collarbone for Warriors Hockey

A goal in the shootout here wins it for the Warriors. Naffziger dekes, and lets one rip, beating the goalie blocker side for the snipe! Let’s slow this one down and have another look at the play!

It’s not the biggest goal Naffziger’s ever scored after sending home the winner in OT in last year’s State Championship. Here, he nearly sends the water bottle flying! The goal helps put Warriors Hockey on top of the final regular season standings of the Illinois West Division.

