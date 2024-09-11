Jeff Plackett steps into new Redhawk role as Athletic Director

Jeff Plackett has been a familiar face and voice in the Naperville Central community for over two decades. From calling touchdowns as the PA announcer at Central football games to calling out plays for a powerhouse Redhawk girls water polo team, Plackett now answers the call as the new athletic director for Naperville Central. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I couldn’t be happier right now. I keep telling my friends, they ask how it’s going to say it’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun. I get to be the biggest Redhawk fan. So, that’s a neat spot to be in,” said new Naperville Central athletic director Jeff Plackett.

Staying home since day one

Plackett is no stranger to the Naperville area. He grew up in the city, attending high school at Naperville North, where he played football, swimming, and boys’ water polo. After competing for the blue and orange, he went to Western Illinois University, where he majored in English. That led to Plackett’s hiring as an English teacher back in his hometown.

From there, he built his way up by being an assistant boys water polo coach before taking the reigns as the girls head coach, where he led the Hawks to ten state tournament appearances, earning six state trophies in total. He shifted from teacher to counselor during that time, eventually becoming the Counselling Department Chair. Serving in so many roles at the school provides both Plackett and the other Central coaches with comfort in seeing the years of investment he’s already made in the Redhawk community.

“The one thing I’m most excited about is to work with other coaches and athletes in a different capacity. I’ve been around the Naperville Central community for so long and have worn many hats. This is just kind of another way to serve and a neat way to be a fan of all things Naperville Central, sitting in the chair I’m sitting in,” said Plackett.

While there is the excitement that comes with a new opportunity, the chance to serve as a head coach or even the football PA announcer for over a decade has been a cherished experience for the Naperville native.

“The follow-up question immediately after being hired is, “Who’s going to be the new public address voice for Redhawk football?” When you’re sitting in the booth, behind the crowd, you don’t know how many people are paying attention to what’s coming out of the speakers. I’ve learned quickly too and it’s neat to know that for a lot of folks that that you were the voice behind the, behind the scenes,” said Plackett.

Plackett will hand the public address announcing keys to Brad Neubauer, and the girl’s water polo coaching whistle to Haley Green. He is excited to be the new Redhawk AD, but knows the first season will have its learning curves as he transitions from overseeing one team to watching over the dozens of sports offered at Naperville Central.

“This is the second year in a row that I’m dealing with a change in office and a change in jobs and administrative tasks. But, like anything else, there’s kind of a learning curve that comes with any new job. So, it’s just the teaching, the coaching, the counseling. Last year’s move just helped me learn the stamina and, I think, the work ethic that it takes to dive into a job and do it the right way,” said Plackett.

Plackett’s strong relationship with other coaches

Overseeing all athletics provides an opportunity for a bright future for Naperville Central, thanks to Plackett’s longtime close relationship with the Redhawk coaches and the Naperville community.

“He brings a sense of history. As a community member of Naperville his entire life, he understands where Naperville Central and Naperville North come from. I look forward to seeing not only and bringing in the history but also how he’s going to take Naperville Central to another level that it hasn’t been through yet,” said Naperville Central boys golf coach Barry Baldwin.

New school year, new opportunities

As the new school year gets underway, the lifelong Naperville native feels right at home and will continue to bleed red and white through the next stage of Naperville Central athletics history.

“I’m looking forward to good experiences for the kids. I’m looking forward to good for the coaches. I think that that this is going to be a great year,” said Plackett.

