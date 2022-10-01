Jenna Shilts Makes an Unbelievable Birdie

On this Play of the Week, it’s the Kaneland girls golf regional where Benet’s Jenna Shilts converts an unbelievable putt. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re at Hughes Creek Golf Course the site of the Kaneland Girls Golf Regional. Benet Academy, Naperville North Central, Metea Valley along with host the Knights and five other teams are ready to putt their way to low scores with sectionals coming up.

On hole 9, Jenna Shilts has a strong chip that lands a few feet from the hole and that should be good be good for par….or maybe not. Keep your eyes on the ball as it slowly rolls towards the hole and eventually, it goes in for a birdie. She can’t believe what she just did. What a wild putt that helps her get the best individual score at 70 and helps Benet capture the regional plaque.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

We finish with another Redwing golfer in Audrey Wake. Good putt for Wake that takes a nice roll but comes up shirt of the bird so she pars the hole. These performances help Benet Academy capture the regional plaque ahead of Metea Valley and Naperville North. Sectionals are next at Village Greens.

