Jessica Yuen wins back-to-back golf titles: An NSW Throwback

Over the past 20 seasons, the month of October has always been an exciting time for Naperville Sports Weekly. When the calendar flips, it brings the start of the postseason and the first state competition of the year.

One of the best Naperville area golfers of all-time

October of 2013 and 2014 showcased historic achievement for one local golfer. Former Neuqua Valley star Jessica Yuen won the 2013 2A state girls golf championship, becoming the first area golfer to win the individual state title.

The following year, she did it again. Matching her two-day score of 142 from the previous fall, the Wildcat won her second straight championship and remains the only local golfer to go back-to-back.

Yuen should be known as Ms. October in NSW lore, after winning four state medals during her time with the blue and gold, adding a pair of state runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2015 as part of her decorated career.

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