Joe Pijanowski scores a hattrick for Warriors Hockey, beating Naperville 6-2

We are nearing the end of the seeding portion of the Illinois West Hockey season. The top two teams, the Warriors Hockey Club and the Naperville Hockey Club go head to head looking to secure the number one seed for the playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Andrew Morgan opens up the scoring in the first period

Starting the game six minutes in. The Warriors are on a power play as the puck is loose out in front until Andrew Morgan flips the puck into the net. The Warriors go up 1-0.

A couple of minutes later the Warriors are looking for a second. Jacob Morgan has a shot from the left-hand circle but his effort is caught by the glove of Jack Houck.

Final chance of the period for the Warriors. Finn O’Toole has a shot from the point that is saved by Houck and making another save on Alex Wohlfahrt is once again Houck. Naperville trails 1-0 going into the second period.

Both teams go back-and-forth in the second period

Into the second period now. Louie Iandoli dekes past a defender getting a shot off on net but Andrew Fichtel is there to make the save and cover.

Nine minutes to play in the second. Jacob Matthews carries the puck in as he passes back door to Ian Denker who taps in the tying goal.

Just a minute later Naperville turns the puck over in a dangerous spot and capitalizing on the mistake is James Naffziger who restores the Warrior’s lead.

Green and gold looking for another. Andrew Morgan has a close-range shot saved by Jack Houck who also denies Matt Allman before laying on the puck. Two huge saves by the Naperville goalie to keep it a one-goal game.

Naperville with a good look on net now as Tommy Fangmann finds Broden Oswald in the slot but he’s denied by the left pad of Andrew Fichtel.

And coming right back down the ice is Ethan Newburg who finds the stick of Joe Pijanowski and the sophomore doesn’t miss from there. The Warriors go up 3-1.

20 seconds left in the period. Louie Iandoli finds a loose puck in front of the net finding a wide-open Broden Oswald who scores on the backhand shot. Naperville trails 3-2 going into the third period.

Joe Pijanowski secures the hattrick for the win

Just two minutes into the third Joe Pijanowski finds a loose puck in the crease as he scores his second goal of the game. Warriors extend their lead to two.

Three minutes later the Warriors are on a power play. Evan Zeigler has the puck behind the net finding Joe Pijanowski who taps in for the hat trick. Warriors are now up 5-2.

Skipping to the last minute of play. Josh Pijanowski has a shot from the point that is saved by Houck but picking up the rebound is Michael McClain who scores the Warrior’s sixth goal.

A strong offensive night for the Warriors Hockey Club helps them take down Naperville by a score of 6-2.

