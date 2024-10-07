John Keller heads to the final hole with Neuqua Valley girls golf

For nearly three decades, John Keller has been the heart of the Neuqua Valley girls golf team. He helped bring the school its first state trophy in 2000, but this year is his last on the links and in the classroom for the Wildcats. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

What John Keller means to Neuqua Valley girls golf

“If you look at the success that we’ve had, we’ve got a girl with two state trophies, and we’ve been down to State six years,” said Neuqua Valley assistant coach Steve Treptow. “It’s more than just golf when you’re looking at what he’s meant to Neuqua Valley as a whole.”

In addition to his accomplishments at the state level, Keller leaves behind a legacy marked by eight regional and three sectional titles. His lasting impact, however, is reflected in the lives of every girl who went through the program.

“Keller made the experience of the golf team so much fun, and in these past four years, I’ve improved so much,” said Neuqua Valley senior golfer, Evan Ashley. “I’m honestly really sad to leave the golf team because I’m going to miss the coaches so much and just the environment that he makes for the team is just so much fun.”

“Neuqua Golf just wouldn’t be the same without Keller, said Neuqua Valley senior golfer, Carley Rogers. “He’s a great coach and makes Neuqua golf a better program.”

Steve Treptow is expected to take over as the next head coach of Neuqua Valley

Keller was a teacher and coach at Waubonsie Valley but moved to Neuqua when the school first opened.

“I love teaching, I’m not burnt out,” explained Keller. “Same thing with coaching, but I think it’s time for Treptow to take over. He’s been with me for over 25 years.”

Treptow will take over as Neuqua’s head coach next season. He is also the head basketball coach at Sandwich High School and is prepared for his new role at Neuqua.

“He’s a good golfer, he’s been around for 25 years and relates to the kids wonderfully,” said Keller. “That’s important because you want to get kids coming out and you want kids staying with the sport. They’re going to enjoy him, It’s going to be a seamless transition.”

The evolution of girls’ golf in Illinois has been significant, evidenced by a marked increase in sectional qualifiers—from when Keller began coaching to now. The sport has attracted more participants, and the competition has increased.

“Girls golf in general throughout the state of Illinois has gotten so much better,” said Keller. “Teams that now might not even make it to state would have won state back when I started. Scores that are good now would be the top scores in the state back then. They’ve gotten so much better.”

Neuqua Valley has been the top girls golf program in the Naperville area

Across all levels, Neuqua Valley has been the best team in the Naperville area throughout the past four years.

“This group that are seniors now, they’ve done some incredible things,” said Keller. “We haven’t lost at the JV level in four years, and so that’s a lot of the girls that are now on varsity. The varsity team has lost three matches in four years and has been to State. So it’s not me, it’s them.”

The players, however, attribute much of their success to their longtime coach.

“Keller, I think, has shaped us all to be who we are today,” said Neuqua sophomore golfer, Ellie Rogers. “He is a very inspiring person, and (after) having him as a teacher and a coach, we are going to miss him so much next year.”

“We love you, Keller!”, said all three Neuqua golfers with a smile.

For more prep sports highlights and stories, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!