John Weidenbach Lays the Wood

Our first Male Play of the Week of Season 16 happened on the first Football Friday of the year with Benet Academy hosting Noblesville and John Weidenbach laying the wood on his opponent. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Benet Academy Redwings are back in some Friday night action as they head over to College of DuPage for a matchup with the Noblesville Millers from Indiana. The Millers were victorious against defending state champions Mt. Vernon last week, and look to spoil the Redwings’ opener.

Landon Hughes tries to throw one over the middle, but John Weidenbach is there for the bone-crushing hit. We have to see that again. As they say in Madden video games, he used the hit stick on that play. Not bad for the first Play of the Week.

However, Benet gets another opportunity with 40 seconds to go. Hoeppel moves to his left, targets Pierce Walsh, but Austin Hastings snags and seals the victory for the Millers. They head back to Indiana with a hard-fought road victory over Benet.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

