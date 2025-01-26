Joliet West boys bowling wins IHSA sectional and Naperville Central makes State

For the first time in school history, Naperville Central boys bowling hosts an IHSA boys bowling sectional at Lisle Lanes. The Redhawks are looking to make it back to the State Finals in O’Fallon for the second time in three years. They will have to go up against teams such as Lockport, Glenbard North, and Oswego East. Also competing individually is senior Alex Larson from the Valleys Co-op. The top four teams and top 10 individuals will advance to State next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Joliet West boys bowling dominates in the morning session while Kradenpoth keeps Naperville Central flying

Joliet West picks up where they left off last weekend as they dominate most of the morning session. Tyler Bishop, Tyler MacDonald, and Brody Johnson lead the way for the Tigers as they try to sweep the IHSA playoffs. They lead at the morning at the morning break rolling each game over 950.

Central would hang towards the front with Nate Taverna who is solid on this shot, and waits for the 10-pin to finally fall for the strike.

Also starting strong is Aidan Lee, as the senior continues his impressive comeback with a strike in game three as part of a 221 score.

But giving the Redhawks flight is Tommy Kradenpoth, coming off his third-place finish a week ago. He rolls a 289 in game three as Central moves into second after the morning session.

Glenbard East brings the firepower in the afternoon

Into the afternoon, Glenbard East comes alive as the Rams charge back into contention. Led by Landon Giron and Geovonni Clayton, they move into the top four with three consecutive games over one thousand.

Alex Larson with a strong showing in his sectionals debut. A 211 in game four is his best on the day. He ends his season with an even 1,100 series.

Josh Newcom gets the Redhawks more momentum with a huge strike in game five, to keep Central at pace with the other teams. The junior is hungry to get the team back to the state finals.

It’s a rally for the last two spots between Central, Morton, and Lockport. The Mustangs gallop their way back into contention led by Desmond Zuro and Lucas Herrada. They start the afternoon with a 1,071 in game four to challenge for the top spots.

Naperville Central and Morton secure the final two team spots for State and Joliet West wins the IHSA Boys Bowling Sectional

Lockport would make things interesting towards the end as the Porters rally to put themselves on the bubble of a transfer spot. A 1,070 in game five puts them just 15 pins outside the top four.

But the Redhawks keep the pedal to the metal as their top bowler on the day is Spencer Pierpoint. The lefty two-hander has a strong performance with four games at 214 or better, good for a 1,268 as it helps Naperville Central get back to State for the second time in three years.

The Redhawks take third with a 5,913 score, as Joliet West claims the sectionals title with a 5,984. Taking the other two spots is Glenbard East in second, with Morton in fourth. Winning the individual title is Tyler Bishop from Joliet West with a 1,327 and finishing in second is Pierpoint with a 1,268 overall series. St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon awaits the Redhawks and the other state contenders next weekend.