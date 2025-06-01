Jonah Frank breaks single-game record to lift Neuqua boys lacrosse to second straight Sectional

Top-seeded Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse takes on the number two seed, the Andrew Co-Op Thunderbolts, in the Sectional final. The Bolts are coming off a tight 7-6 win over Lincoln-Way West, while the Wildcats look to defend their sectional crown and go back-to-back. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua quickly jumps out to a quick and easy 8-0 lead in the IHSA boys lacrosse sectional

Neuqua starts fast. Grant Randolph connects with Jonah Frank, who puts a slick move on the Thunderbolt defense and buries the first goal of the night.

The Wildcats stay hot — quick ball movement leads to Mason Rathell scoring off the assist from Frank. Neuqua up 2-0, just two minutes in.

Jonah Frank stays dialed in. Jonathan Ostendorf finds him near the crease — another finish for Frank, who’s eyeing another hat trick.

Andrew tries to clear, but Frank applies pressure, causes the turnover, and rips it in. That’s his third already — hat trick complete, and he’s chasing Neuqua’s single-game scoring record. Cats lead 4-0.

Andrew’s Shawn Walsh gets a look, but Neuqua goalie Owen Barth is a brick wall, denying the Thunderbolts their first goal.

Before the quarter ends, Ostendorf closes it out in style — back-to-back goals, including this slick behind-the-back finish. Neuqua dominates the first, up 8-0.

Jonah Frank breaks the Neuqua Valley goal-scoring record with 12 in the Sectional final

Ostendorf opens the second with another — he joins the hat trick club, pushing the lead to nine.

Off the faceoff, Ben Stefanski wins it clean, charges ahead, and scores! That sparks a massive Wildcat scoring run in the second.

Frank continues to dazzle — strips the Thunderbolt player of his stick, scoops the ground ball, and takes it coast-to-coast. His seventh goal of the night — Neuqua up 16-0 at the half.

To start the third, Andrew’s Brady Pisarik gets a shot off, but Barth holds strong. Moments later, Walsh finally breaks through, scoring Andrew’s first of the night.

But Frank answers right back. Stefanski finds him for his 11th goal — tying the Neuqua single-game record.

And he doesn’t stop there. One more for Jonah Frank, who breaks the school record with 12 goals on the night. Neuqua dominates from start to finish — a 21-7 win and back-to-back sectional titles.

The Wildcats now advance to the Super-Sectional round, where they’ll face Lyons Township on June 3rd at 7 p.m. in Lockport — a rematch from April, where Lyons edged them 8-7.