Jonah Frank breaks the Neuqua boys lacrosse single-game goal-scoring record

Neuqua Valley took on Andrew Co-Op in the Boys Lacrosse Sectional Final, where Jonah Frank left no doubt about the Wildcats securing a second consecutive sectional title. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jonah Frank guides Neuqua to the SuperSectionals with 12 goals

Frank breaks the Wildcat single-game goal-scoring record, which was previously held by his former teammate, Cary George, with 11. The Wildcats made it look easy against the Co-Op, and Frank was a major part of that with his 12 goals. Watch some of his tallies, as the Wildcats advance to the Super-Sectional for a seventh time in eight years!

They take on Lyons Township with a spot in the State Semifinals on the line!

