Jonah Frank pulling off some filthy moves

On this Play of the Week, it’s Jonah Frank with some filthy moves on the field. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We head to the Valley for some boys’ lacrosse as the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley face the Redwings of Benet Academy. Both teams come into this contest in red-hot form, as the Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak while the Redwings have won their last four.

He works his way from behind the net then pulls off a nasty spin move then jukes his defender out of his shoes for the goal. What a sequence that was from Jonah Frank spinning then stopping on a dime and dipping inside before finding the net. My goodness.

Neuqua pulls one back, but it’s too late as Benet Academy mounts an incredible comeback to defeat Neuqua Valley 11-10.

