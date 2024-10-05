Jonas Williams explodes for five touchdowns to lead Lincoln-Way East past Neuqua Valley

The Wildcat student section is wearing pink for breast cancer awareness month as Neuqua faces off against Jonas Williams and Lincoln-Way East. The Wildcats walked away with a win last week against DeKalb, while the Griffins dominated Homewood Flossmoor. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way East football dominates the first quarter against Neuqua

About three minutes into the game it’s first down Griffins at the 44-yard line. Jonas Williams glides around the pocket before escaping to his right and finding Brody Gish. The junior back runs upfield, makes multiple Wildcats miss, and charges forward for the game’s first score.

About a couple of minutes later, the Griffins are back with the ball as Williams rolls to the right. He finds Talan White-Hatch open near the numbers and the receiver picks up a solid gain.

Now at the 7-yard line, Williams drops back and once again scrambles out to the right. This time, he gets around one defender and takes it himself. The Oregon commit crosses the goal line to make it 14-0 Lincoln-Way East

The Griffins’ defense keeps shutting down Neuqua and they’re back on offense. Williams throws one to Zion Gist in the flat, and the Western Michigan running back commit bursts his way past some Neuqua defenders and down at the five.

Near the endzone, Williams has the ball in hand once more. He jets off to the right and throws across the body to White-Hatch for another score. Lincoln-Way East leads 21-0 at the end of the first.

Jonas Williams scores a fifth total touchdown to help give Lincoln-Way East a 48-0 halftime lead

At the start of the 2nd quarter, The Griffins start off strong as Gish someone manages to run from the 20 to the five-yard line for a first down.

Near the endzone, It’s Gist who follows some blocks and finds his way in for the score. It’s 27-0 Lincoln Way East.

The Wildcats are looking for some offense. Kiet Truong throws a pass, but it gets intercepted by Miko Moraga who nearly scores the touchdown.

Still just about a minute into the second quarter, at the five-yard line, Williams fakes the handoff and like he’s done all night, rolls out to his right. He finds tight end Luke Vetter for another score.

The touchdowns keep piling on for the Griffins and Jonas Williams continues to show why he’s one of the nation’s best. The four-star drops to pass, but decides to run and he glides his way past the Wildcats. He scores his fifth total touchdown of the night to make it 41-0 Griffins with eight minutes left in the second.

The Gist and Gish running back tandem has also been dynamic all night. They call GG, Good Game here, as Gist crosses the plane for another touchdown. His second score makes it a 48-0 lead as we go into halftime.

Neuqua Valley gets on the board but the Griffins use the first half to beat the Wildcats

In the third quarter, the Wildcat offense does get something going. Truong throws a deep pass to senior Sean Anshel in stride who comes down with the catch.

With two minutes left in the third, Truong hands off to Andrew Barkley as he makes some solid gain before being tackled inside the five.

The Wildcats have a touchdown in sight, and they pick up one as Truong throws a pass to Joshua Repmann for the score. Neuqua Valley would add another touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter. Lincoln Way East dominates in the first half and comes out on top 48-14 over Neuqua Valley.