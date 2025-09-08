Josh Pederson scores a screamer for Naperville North boys soccer

Naperville North boys soccer hosted the first-ever Tournament of Champions, and Josh Pederson capped off the tourney with a wonderful curling goal against New Trier! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Josh Pederson places one top bins for Naperville North boys soccer

Just three minutes in, and North works the ball around to near perfection. Anthony Flores gets possession at the top of the box and crosses to Pederson, who breaks free with a nice move. Pederson lets one fly from about 20 yards and scores into the top right corner! What a goal, and a start to the contest for Pederson and the Huskies!

We have to see that one again. Pederson shoots right foot and puts it top bins for a 1-0 lead.

