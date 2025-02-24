Joshua Pijanowski snipes one past the goalie for Warriors hockey

Warriors Hockey is on a quest to repeat as Blackhawk Cup Combined Divison State Champions! Defenseman Joshua Pijanowski rips one top shelf past the goalie to help give the Warriors a 4-0 win over D211 in the round of 16! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Joshua Pijanowski snipes one over the goalies’ glove to make it 2-0 Warriors Hockey

With two minutes left in the first, the Warriors are up 1-0 and Michael Chenier lays one off the boards to Josh Pijanowkski. The defensemen sneaks down the left wing before sniping one glove side past the goalie! We’ll slow this one down and take another look at the Warrior goal.

This made it a 2-0 game, and the Warriors would beat D211 4-0 to move on to the Blackhawk Cup quarters against Lake Zurich.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.