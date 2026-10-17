Kaneland football breezes by Metea to conclude regular-season play

A long nine weeks conclude with one final regular-season football game, but to the visitors go the spoils.

Welcome to the final weekend of regular-season football. Tonight, the Kaneland Knights travel to Aurora to take on the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Knights look to keep their winning ways alive on a four-game win streak and extend it to five on the road tonight before heading into playoff competition. Metea seeks to guarantee a playoff spot with their fourth win of the season for the first time since 2014. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Knights clash early

The Mustang offense looks to start fast as Javier ‘Iggy’ Amorrortu connects to wideout Charlie Larson for the big gain to get the offense rolling.

After facing an early fourth down, Amorrortu faces pressure, escapes the pocket, and picks up the first down with his legs.

Despite extending the Mustang drive, they face another fourth down in the red zone and elect to keep the offense on the field. Amorrortu keeps it; however, the Knights are prepared and force the quarterback out of bounds short of the first-down marker. The Knights have possession with 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Kaneland’s offense flows with good runs from Colton Ludwig, putting the Knights in the red zone to close out the first.

The Knights end their drive successfully in wildcat formation as Jackson Little secures tonight’s opening points as the Knights lead 7-0 with less than eight minutes remaining in the second.

Kaneland’s offense has the ball after forcing a three-and-out; however, they face a third down of their own. Quarterback Brody Guthrie connects with his receiver, but Larson immediately meets him for no gain, and forces the Knights to punt.

Just before halftime, the Knights have final possession, and Guthrie connects with a motioning Ludwig up the seam and untouched for the final touchdown of the half. Kaneland leads 14-0 after a successful PAT attempt.

Kaneland ends their season on a high

After the Mustang defense prevents an opening drive stop on the Knights, the Mustang offense gets on the board. Amorrortu locates a wide-open Samy El-Sayad for Metea’s opening touchdown of the night. The Mustangs trail 7-14 with less than four minutes remaining in the third.

Kaneland’s offense remains efficient as they run out the remainder of the third, and open the fourth quarter with another touchdown. Kaneland’s lead extends to 21-7.

The Knights attempt to run out the clock; however, Metea’s Kamari Rodgers forces a turnover to set up shop inside the red zone.

Mustang Paul Downing comes in at quarterback and locates Larson on the screen pass for a 43-yard run after the catch.

Final opportunity here for the Mustangs, Downing looks for his receiver on the outside, but Little intercepts it and takes it all the way back for a Kaneland pick-six. The Knights would go on to close out their regular season campaign by defeating Metea 34-7. Mustang fans will await the official IHSA playoff selections that will be released on Saturday night.

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