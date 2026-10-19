Katelyn Kritzer’s block helps Central girls volleyball to victory

Late-season girls volleyball gets down on the court as the Naperville Central Redhawks take on Metea, with the postseason around the corner. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Katelyn Kritzer helps Central rally

Following a great return, Katelyn Kritzer soars high above the net for the set-saving point. The tip rallies the Redhawks through set point and finishes as our girls’ play of the week.

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