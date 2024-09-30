Katie Schuele goes on a serving run for Metea Valley volleyball

We’re at Neuqua Valley for this week’s Girls Play of The Week, as Metea Valley’s Katie Schuele impresses on the serving line! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Katie Schuele records three straight aces for Metea Valley volleyball

The senior setter first places one right between the two wildcat rows. Then, the Mustang returns to a similar spot a second time around, and now has a chance to record three aces on back-to-back-to-back opportunities! She once again attacks the Wildcats in the same area, and gets her third straight ace!

Metea would dominate in this set, as the third ace made it about a 17-3 lead. Schuele would finish the night with five aces, helping Metea beat Neuqua in straight sets.

